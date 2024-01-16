Task Force X strut their stuff in a new gameplay trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Ahead of the game’s release in less than 2 weeks, WB Games have dropped a new trailer for Rocksteady Studios’ next entry in their acclaimed Arkhamverse franchise, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. In under a minute the clip manages to give players a taste of the criminals and villains who will be reluctantly trying to “Do the Impossible”, that is to eliminate the Justice League after they have been compromised by Brainiac, the Superman villain that seeks to archive worlds…after he destroys them.

The motley crew of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark will be taking on alien forces sprawled amongst a devastated Metropolis and if they go off script, Amanda Waller’s trigger finger will stray. So follow orders or lose your head, even with these insurmountable odds, at least it’s not zero.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available February 2nd, 2024 on PC, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Digital Deluxe edition purchases will actually have a 72 hour head start, being able to start taking back Metropolis on January 30th!

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League screens:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Official Gameplay Launch Trailer – “Do the Impossible”:



