Foamstars gets the party started with a PlayStation Plus release on February 6th, 2024

We’ve been patiently waiting for new details for Square Enix’s fun looking Splatoon-inspired PlayStation release Foamstars for a while now, so it’s nice to get an official release date, new game details and more this morning.

The 4v4 foam party-themed shooter is officially headed to the PS5 and PS4 on February 6th, 2024 and all PlayStation Plus members will get it for free during the month. After March 5th though, the title will set players back $29.99, which seems reasonable — as there will also be an an optional Premium Season Pass for $5.99 available and the game will be supported with free seasonable updates for a year after launch as well.

They also blew the lid off of some other features including a variety of PvP modes in addition to the Squad Missions PvE experience along with in-game Challenges.

Check out some new media from the game below, and read on for additional details as well!

FOAMSTARS screens:

FOAMSTARS｜Release Date Announce Trailer:



FOAMSTARS｜Release Date Announce Trailer

SQUARE ENIX has announced that FOAMSTARS, its new online 4v4 foam party shooter exclusively for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4), will launch globally on February 6, 2024. To bring the foam party to as many players as possible, FOAMSTARS is included in the PlayStation Plus monthly game line-up from launch to March 4, 2024, giving all subscribers the chance to redeem, download, and play at no extra cost. Players who redeem during this period will keep the game in their PlayStation Plus library and be able to continue to play for as long as they have an ongoing subscription. Beginning on March 5, 2024, FOAMSTARS will be available for $29.99 via the PlayStation Store and requires a PlayStation Plus subscription. FOAMSTARS will receive free themed seasonal updates over the span of one year. Seasons present players with an array of new experiences, including cosmetics, playable characters, maps, and game modes. Each season will come with an optional Premium Season Pass for $5.99. Those who purchase the Premium Season Pass will immediately unlock Season Pass characters and can earn additional season-specific cosmetics. Three PvP multiplayer gameplay modes will be available at launch, including Smash the Star, Happy Bath Survival, and the newly revealed Rubber Duck Party. Each mode has three maps expertly designed to intensify the gameplay experience and deliver original, fun, and strategic experiences with every match. As an added challenge, maps are randomized for matchmaking to keep everyone on their toes. In addition, Foamstar and Squad Missions introduce solo and team based PvE experiences, where players are tasked with protecting Bath Vegas from a series of randomized encounters. Missions give players the opportunity to learn about the FOAMSTARS athletes, hone skills, and play with friends, helping everyone to feel prepped and ready to foam in the competitive PvP matches. Lastly, FOAMSTARS will contain numerous in-game Challenges that yield exciting rewards, such as a new playable character, or hefty experience bonuses for Season Pass progress, to those who complete the varied in-game foamy tasks. Watch the official FOAMSTARS Release Date Announce trailer here: https://youtu.be/dzwzpukmEf0