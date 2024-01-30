Goku takes on Vegeta in this exciting new Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO trailer

Get ready Dragon Ball fans, Bandai Namco has dropped off a fresh new trailer and details for their next generation of arena fighting Budokai Tenkaichi titles. We don’t have a release date as of yet, but at least we do know that the excitingly titled Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is in development by Spike Chunsoft and headed to the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC via Steam — and will be running on the Unreal Engine 5.

Check out the trailer a handful of screens and more below!

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO screens:

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO – Goku VS Vegeta – Rivals Trailer [BUDOKAI TENKAICHI Series]:



DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO - Goku VS Vegeta - Rivals Trailer [BUDOKAI TENKAICHI Series]

The two Saiyan rivals, Son Goku and Prince Vegeta, face off yet again in a brand-new DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO trailer from Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. The game shook the earth – literally knocking some fans out of their seats – with a surprise reveal at The Game Awards 2023, bringing back the DRAGON BALL Z: BUDOKAI TENKAICHI series after more than a 15-year hiatus. The latest trailer exudes with DRAGON BALL style, showcasing the full extent of the destruction, the carnage, and Ki-powered energy blasts the two powerful Saiyans are capable of, and the true-to-the-anime visuals the sequel is bringing as it comes to new-gen platforms. DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam. For more information, please visit www.bandainamcoent.com/games/ dragon-ball-sparking-zero. Watch the latest trailer here(ready for embedding): https://youtu.be/5r3RxHoZEyQ True to the legacy of the Budokai Tenkaichi series, DRAGON BALL fans might catch the following forms of Goku and Vegeta revealed in the trailer: Goku (Z – Early)

Goku (Z – Mid)

Goku (Z – Mid), Super Saiyan

Goku (Z – End)

Goku (Z – End), Super Saiyan

Goku (Z – End), Super Saiyan 2

Goku (Z – End), Super Saiyan 3

Goku (Super)

Goku (Super), Super Saiyan

Goku (Super), Super Saiyan God

Goku (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan

Vegeta (Z – Scouter)

Great Ape Vegeta

Vegeta (Z – Early)

Vegeta (Z – Early), Super Saiyan

Super Vegeta

Vegeta (Z – End)

Vegeta (Z – End), Super Saiyan

Vegeta (Z – End), Super Saiyan 2

Majin Vegeta

Vegeta (Super)

Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan

Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan God

Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Developed by Spike Chunsoft, the developers behind the original BUDOKAI TENKAICHI series, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO brings the series forward to a new era by harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5 and pushing the envelope for gameplay and features in an arena brawler. The game brings the franchise back to the original Japanese naming convention, where the original DRAGON BALL Z: BUDOKAI TENKAICHI was titled DRAGON BALL Z: Sparking! The game’s gravity-defying fights capture each DRAGON BALL character’s signature destructive powers and Ki abilities showcased in stunning detail with damage capable of destroying entire parts of the arena.