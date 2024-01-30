Goku takes on Vegeta in this exciting new Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO trailer

Get ready Dragon Ball fans, Bandai Namco has dropped off a fresh new trailer and details for their next generation of arena fighting Budokai Tenkaichi titles. We don’t have a release date as of yet, but at least we do know that the excitingly titled Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is in development by Spike Chunsoft and headed to the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC via Steam — and will be running on the Unreal Engine 5.
Check out the trailer a handful of screens and more below!
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO screens:
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO – Goku VS Vegeta – Rivals Trailer [BUDOKAI TENKAICHI Series]:
The two Saiyan rivals, Son Goku and Prince Vegeta, face off yet again in a brand-new DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO trailer from Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. The game shook the earth – literally knocking some fans out of their seats – with a surprise reveal at The Game Awards 2023, bringing back the DRAGON BALL Z: BUDOKAI TENKAICHI series after more than a 15-year hiatus. The latest trailer exudes with DRAGON BALL style, showcasing the full extent of the destruction, the carnage, and Ki-powered energy blasts the two powerful Saiyans are capable of, and the true-to-the-anime visuals the sequel is bringing as it comes to new-gen platforms. DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam. For more information, please visit www.bandainamcoent.com/games/
dragon-ball-sparking-zero.
Watch the latest trailer here(ready for embedding): https://youtu.be/5r3RxHoZEyQ
True to the legacy of the Budokai Tenkaichi series, DRAGON BALL fans might catch the following forms of Goku and Vegeta revealed in the trailer:
- Goku (Z – Early)
- Goku (Z – Mid)
- Goku (Z – Mid), Super Saiyan
- Goku (Z – End)
- Goku (Z – End), Super Saiyan
- Goku (Z – End), Super Saiyan 2
- Goku (Z – End), Super Saiyan 3
- Goku (Super)
- Goku (Super), Super Saiyan
- Goku (Super), Super Saiyan God
- Goku (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan
- Vegeta (Z – Scouter)
- Great Ape Vegeta
- Vegeta (Z – Early)
- Vegeta (Z – Early), Super Saiyan
- Super Vegeta
- Vegeta (Z – End)
- Vegeta (Z – End), Super Saiyan
- Vegeta (Z – End), Super Saiyan 2
- Majin Vegeta
- Vegeta (Super)
- Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan
- Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan God
- Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan
Developed by Spike Chunsoft, the developers behind the original BUDOKAI TENKAICHI series, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO brings the series forward to a new era by harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5 and pushing the envelope for gameplay and features in an arena brawler. The game brings the franchise back to the original Japanese naming convention, where the original DRAGON BALL Z: BUDOKAI TENKAICHI was titled DRAGON BALL Z: Sparking! The game’s gravity-defying fights capture each DRAGON BALL character’s signature destructive powers and Ki abilities showcased in stunning detail with damage capable of destroying entire parts of the arena.