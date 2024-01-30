Destiny 2 x Mass Effect crossover begins on February 13th

If you ever wanted to get a little BioWare aesthetic into your Destiny… you’re in luck! Bungie has teamed up with EA/BioWare for some attractive Destiny 2 cosmetics and in-game items which will hit the Eververse store just before Valentine’s Day. That includes a Normandy Crew Bundle bundle with a Commander Shepard-inspired N7 Titan armor set, a Garrus-inspired Vakarian Hunter set, a Liara-inspired Shadow Broker Warlocks set, and a separate bundle of of Alliance Requisitions goodies including a Ghost Shell/Ship/Sparrow, and also a finisher and a dance emote.

For those looking for new playable content (to offset The Final Shape delay in part), the Riven’s Wishes weekly quests are now live and accessible for all along with the Moments of Triumphs event which runs through June.

Check out a few more details below.

Destiny 2 – Riven’s Wishes screens:



Today, Bungie announces its new collaboration with EA and BioWare to allow Guardians to join the crew of the Normandy with new cosmetics and in-game items, launching February 13, 2024. The Normandy Crew Bundle will be available at the Eververse store in-game and will include a Commander Shepard-inspired N7 armor set for Titans, a Garrus-inspired Vakarian set for Hunters, and a Liara-inspired Shadow Broker set for Warlocks. In celebration of the partnership, all players will be able to claim the Alliance Requisitions Bundle, including the Enhanced Defense Ghost Shell, Alliance Scout Frigate ship, and Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow, which will be available at no cost. Players can also get the Omni Strike finisher and Flux Dance emote for Silver. Releasing today in Destiny 2, Riven’s Wishes are new weekly quests open to all players from January 30 until March 12. During this period, Guardians will be tasked with completing a pursuit each week to earn a token redeemable for a treasure trove of rewards. Choose from the Wish for Strength to earn Last Wish raid Deepsight weapons, Wish for Protection to armor up with Exotic gear from the Lightfall year, or Wish for Beauty to collect event mementos and essential Ascendant crafting materials. Join the year of Lightfall celebrations with Moments of Triumph, running from January 30 to June 3, available to all Destiny 2 players (with select Triumphs requiring expansions or Season entitlements). This celebratory capstone event sets the stage before The Final Shape, inviting Guardians to conquer an array of Triumphs that honor the past year of our journey in Destiny 2. By completing the MMXXIII Seal, players can purchase the Moments of Triumph shirt from the Bungie Store via Bungie Rewards. Players who complete the Paracausal Adventurer Triumph by tackling the past year’s raids and dungeons can unlock an exclusive patch through Bungie Rewards to enhance their Moments of Triumph shirt. Players can look forward to the annual Guardian Games celebration launching in March, and Destiny 2: Into the Light, an upcoming two-month content update available to all players, will be releasing in April. Destiny 2: The Final Shape launches on June 4, 2024, when Guardians will attempt to travel into The Pale Heart of the Traveler, take on the Witness, and rally their allies to end the ten-year War of Light and Darkness.