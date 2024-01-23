Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete coming to theaters for a limited time

With Final Fantasy VII Rebirth set to launch on the PlayStation 5 on February 29th, 2024, Square Enix has an assortment of festivities and events planned including a limited theater run for the CG movie Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete.

This version of the movie, which has never been available in the theater, will also feature additional footage that will cover the history of Final Fantasy VII as it relates to Advent Children and also new footage of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Those who are interested in checking it out on the big screen (subbed or dubbed) can do so on February 21st and 22nd by purchasing tickets via Fathom Events. Not all theaters will be playing it obviously, so make sure to browse around first.

Read up on the details below.

Ahead of the Feb. 29 launch of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, SQUARE ENIX and Fathom Events, in collaboration with Sony Pictures, today announced that FINAL FANTASY VII: ADVENT CHILDREN COMPLETE, the director’s cut of the influential CG film continuing the story of the original FINAL FANTASY VII, will come to U.S. theaters for the first time on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22. Tickets are available now through Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices at more than 650 theaters nationwide. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters are subject to change). This release marks the first time the beloved director’s cut will be given a theatrical run. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to their showings for exclusive introductory content, including a history of FINAL FANTASY VII and its connection to FINAL FANTASY VII ADVENT CHILDREN, in particular. Witness gameplay from FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH and enjoy new interviews with FINAL FANTASY VII ADVENT CHILDREN director and FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE creative director Tetsuya Nomura, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH director Naoki Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase, who will give unique insight into the production of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH and the remake project as a whole. Twenty-six minutes longer than the original theatrical version and featuring roughly a thousand revised scenes with expanded themes and improved visuals, FINAL FANTASY VII ADVENT CHILDREN COMPLETE continues the storyline based on the hit game FINAL FANTASY VII. Two years have passed since Midgar fell to ruin, standing as a testament to the sacrifices made in order to bring peace. However, the world will soon face a new menace: a mysterious illness is spreading fast. Old enemies are astir and Cloud Strife, who walked away from the life of a hero to live in solitude, must step forward yet again. This theatrical run comes a week before the launch of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, voted “Most Anticipated Game” of 2024 at The Game Awards and debuting exclusively for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console on Feb. 29. The highly anticipated new story in the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY VII remake project sees Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith and Red XIII escape from the dystopian city of Midgar into the wide world beyond. To hunt down Sephiroth, a haunting figure from Cloud’s past bent on ruling the planet, these unlikely heroes join forces with new companions like the spirited ninja operative Yuffie and the wisecracking, feline-shaped robot Cait Sith. Lead these characters into battle to overcome their fates. Explore classic locales reimagined in dazzling detail. Encounter dozens of hours of rewarding side quests, fiend hunts, minigames and rich stories of the planet’s people and cultures. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is the follow-up to the first game in the remake trilogy, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, released in 2020 to universal acclaim from players and critics around the globe. After earning more than 20 perfect scores from media and being selected as a PlayStation “Editor’s Choice” pick, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE became SQUARE ENIX’s highest-selling digital release on the PlayStation platform, exceeding more than 7 million shipments and digital sales worldwide since its release. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH will be available for the PS5 console on Feb. 29, 2024. This title has been rated T (Teen) by the ESRB. For more information, visit https://ffvii.square-enix-games.com/games/rebirth/.