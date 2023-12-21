Nintendo eShop Update: Terra Nil

The year may be drawing to a close, even as most people are thinking about Game of the Year lists — here’s ours! — and Christmas shopping (not in that order), there are still lots and lots of new games arriving on the Switch this week.
Admittedly, most of the 70+ titles are basically bundles, shovelware, and bundles of shovelware. But there’s one game that’s worth checking out, at least if you’re a fan of city-builders: Terra Nil is finally arriving on the Switch, a couple of months after getting rave reviews for its PC release.
See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
- 100 Demon Fantasia
- 20 Minutes Till Dawn
- 3in1 Game Collection: Backgammon + Checkers + Mills – Available Dec. 25
- Aery – Calm Mind 4
- Airport
- All I Want for Christmas are Subgames CE
- All of Us Are Dead
- Aquarium Land: Puppy Edition – Available Dec. 23
- Arcade Archives AERO FIGHTERS
- ASMR Slicing: Complete Edition – Available Dec. 23
- Astro Miner: Complete Edition – Available Dec. 23
- Backroom: Constructions
- Bowling Fever – Available Dec. 25
- Cape’s Escape Game 6th Room
- Christmas Bubble Puzzle – Available Dec. 22
- Classic Games Collection Vol.1 Holiday Edition – Available Dec. 25
- Cleaning Queens
- Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle Complete Edition – Available Dec. 25
- Courageous Reasoning Nori 4 Crossing Sea Street 4
- Cute Critters Pet Kitty – Available Dec. 24
- Dani and Evan: Dinosaur books
- Deadly Days + Orbital Bullet Bundle – Available Dec. 22
- DIY Paper Doll: Complete Edition – Available Dec. 23
- Drawing Carnival: Complete Edition – Available Dec. 23
- Dungeon Defence Simulator 2024 – Available Dec. 22
- EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE PC-8801
- Escape From The Island
- Fashion World – Available Dec. 25
- Freddi Fish 4: The Case of The Hogfish Rustlers of Briny Gulch
- Growth
- Hard Racing: Stunt Car Driving – Available Dec. 24
- Hole io: Red Planet Edition – Available Dec. 24
- I SEEK! WHERE IS “PICTO”-SAN?
- Japan Train Models – JR West Edition
- Kebab Bar Tycoon – Available Dec. 25
- Lacuna + Encodya Bundle – Available Dec. 22
- Light-It Up – Available Dec. 25
- Midnight Drifter-Drift Racing Car Racing Driving Simulator – PREMIUM EDITION – Available Dec. 23
- Military Combat Shooter Desert War – Available Dec. 22
- Milk Seller – Available Dec. 23
- Moorhuhn Invasion – Crazy Chicken Invasion – Available Dec. 22
- My Bakery Empire – Available Dec. 25
- My Child Lebensborn Remastered
- My Life: Farm Vet – Available Dec. 25
- My Lovely Dog Adventure
- Mystery Solving! BrainQuiz
- Nothing to Declare – Available Dec. 25
- ONE. – Available Dec. 22
- Pajama Sam 3: You Are What You Eat From Your Head To Your Feet
- Paper io 2: Variety Pack – Available Dec. 24
- Party Friends – Available Dec. 24
- Piyokoro
- Pocket Foosball – Available Dec. 25
- Pocket Quest – Available Dec. 25
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 – Available Dec. 25
- Princess Puzzle Adventure
- Quake + Quake II Enhanced Bundle
- Ravva and the Phantom Library
- Reef Escape
- Roman Empire Simulator – Available Dec. 22
- Santa’s World
- Sherlock Holmes – The Hunt for Moriarty – Available Dec. 25
- Sketch Personality Test
- SokoWinter
- Space Papers: Planet’s Border – Available Dec. 25
- Stellar Interface + Sudoku Zenkai
- Tanuki Sunset – Available Dec. 24
- Terra Nil
- The Artist Colors
- The Rumble Fish +
- Three Minutes To Eight
- Trash Punk – Available Dec. 25
- Tricky Taps: Complete Edition – Available Dec. 23
- Truckzilla – Monster Truck Mega Ramp – Available Dec. 24
- Urban Flow GOTY Edition – Available Dec. 22