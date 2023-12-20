Gameflavor gives you a taste of health…the Resident Evil way

Health Spray, for when chewing on herbs just isn’t enough. These miraculous sprays are your lifelines when you’re facing off against a horde of zombies or something more. So Gameflavor has teamed up with Capcom, the creators of Resident Evil to give fans a collectible that is also quite potable!

The Resident Evil First Aid Spray Drink Collector’s Box inspired by the 2002 remake of Resident Evil. Its contents include ten cans of Cucumber-Lime-Mint flavored First Aid drink, a spray can attachment which you can apply to the cans to replicate a spray can. Four metal ink ribbon tins that contain RE inspired herbs such as Hibiscus (red), Green Matcha (green), Turmeric (yellow), Aronia (blue) which you can use with 8 drink recipe cards to make some Resident Evil inspired mocktails!

This set is limited to 4750 (not sure if there’s an in-game significance to that number), so if you want to secure your own set, you best head over to Gameflavor’s website ASAP! If the price tag is a tad much, perhaps you might want to see what our friends at The Pressed For Time Show have to say as Benny has uploaded a video unboxing the set and hopefully a tasting of the drink itself!

ORDER NOW RESIDENT EVIL FIRST AID DRINK COLLECTOR’S BOX!



Exclusive: Unboxing and reviewing the Game Flavor Resident Evil Box!:



