Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – Holiday Content Update now live

As we reported on a few days ago, Atari has officially released a list and a trailer showing off a dozen new games that are being added to Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration (our review here) as part of the Holiday Update which is now officially available.

From prototypes and homebrews to actual retail releases, there’s a smorgasbord of new Atari 2600 titles (and a Lynx game) to mess around with.

Check out the trailer and a full list of new content below! Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is available for all console platforms and the PC right now.

Atari 50 – Holiday Content Update Release Trailer:



The full list of games added for the holiday update includes beloved fan favorites like Maze Craze, MotoRodeo, and Super Football, as well as prototypes like Aquaventure and Save Mary. More free content expansions are planned for the future, with plans to include even more titles, more in-depth interviews, and more behind-the-scenes goodies from the golden age of gaming. View the complete list of games added in this content update: Adventure II (homebrew) 2600

Bowling 2600

Double Dunk 2600

Maze Craze 2600

Miniature Golf 2600

MotoRodeo 2600

Aquaventure (prototype) 2600

Save Mary (prototype) 2600

Super Football 2600

Return to Haunted House (homebrew) 2600

Circus Atari 2600

Warbirds Lynx Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration set itself apart as the new gold standard for video game compilations, exploring the company’s rich history and showcasing history through dynamic player interaction. Created by the talented Digital Eclipse team, Atari 50 seamlessly emulates eight distinct Atari hardware platforms within a single package. Spanning five decades, the collection features a diverse library of published works, developer interviews, brand-new reimaginings, and hidden gems that vividly chronicle the evolution of gaming. With the promise of future expansions, Atari showcases its dedication to preserving the integrity of retro gaming history. The Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Holiday Update is available now for free via a downloadable content update. The base game is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X|S, PlayStation 4|5, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store for $39.99.