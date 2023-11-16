Nintendo eShop Update: Super Mario RPG, Persona 5 Tactica

While there are lots of new games hitting this Switch this week — including a few from Tuesday’s Indie World showcase, in case you missed it! — there are a pair of major releases worth highlighting: Super Mario RPG and Persona 5 Tactica.

Super Mario RPG, of course, is a remake of the SNES classic from the ’90s. This new version features updated visuals, music, and battle mechanics — along with a host of other updates — but it looks like it retains all the charm of the original, which means it’s worth checking out.

As for Persona 5 Tactica, it’s another spin-off from the already-beloved Persona 5, and this time out it finds the series entering into the world of tactical RPGs. Check out our review from a few days ago if you want to know more about what makes this game so excellent!

See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.