Nintendo eShop Update: Super Mario RPG, Persona 5 Tactica

While there are lots of new games hitting this Switch this week — including a few from Tuesday’s Indie World showcase, in case you missed it! — there are a pair of major releases worth highlighting: Super Mario RPG and Persona 5 Tactica.
Super Mario RPG, of course, is a remake of the SNES classic from the ’90s. This new version features updated visuals, music, and battle mechanics — along with a host of other updates — but it looks like it retains all the charm of the original, which means it’s worth checking out.
As for Persona 5 Tactica, it’s another spin-off from the already-beloved Persona 5, and this time out it finds the series entering into the world of tactical RPGs. Check out our review from a few days ago if you want to know more about what makes this game so excellent!
See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
- Super Mario RPG – Adventure, battle and traverse across a colorful world as Mario and his team of unlikely allies! Join up with Mallow, Geno, Bowser and Peach as they unite to thwart the troublesome Smithy Gang, save Star Road, and protect everyone’s wishes! Encounter monsters, enter turn-based battles with your party of three and master the new Chain and Triple Moves systems to claim victory. Explore zany areas with even zanier stories and enjoy colorfully enhanced graphics and other spiffy upgrades in this delightfully reimagined world. Start your adventure in this whimsical RPG for everyone, available on Nov. 17.
- Persona 5 Tactica – The Phantom Thieves return in this tactical spin-off of Persona 5! Assemble a team of beloved heroes and experience a new story in this thrilling combat adventure set in the iconic Persona universe. After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves find themselves in grave danger, until a mysterious rescuer offers a deal in exchange for their help. Build your three-hero squad from eight playable characters, equip an assortment of weapons and rout your foes in turn-based battles. Persona 5 Tactica launches on Nov. 17. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.
- Bluey: The Videogame – Join the fun with Bluey and her family in Bluey: The Videogame! Play a new story set across four interactive adventures and explore iconic locations such as the Heeler House, Playgrounds, Creek and a bonus beach location. Explore and collect items for your sticker book, unlock outfits and uncover the many secrets and hidden references throughout each location. Play your favorite games from the TV show, including Keepy Uppy, Chattermax Chase and more. Local multiplayer* also lets you experience the joy and wonder of Bluey’s world with friends and family in story mode and free play mode. This game won’t be trifficult – just a lot of fun! Bluey: The Videogame is available to play on Nov. 17. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.
- Backpack Hero – In this deck-building roguelike with a twist, it isn’t just about what you carry, but how you organize the items in your backpack! Find the right spot in your inventory to unleash their true power. Explore an ancient Dungeon, fight foes in turn-based battles and encounter a variety of colorful allies. Play as one of five Backpack Heroes, each with unique powers, mechanics and items. With the loot you nab in the Dungeon you can help your hometown, Haversack Hill. Rebuild, expand and decorate it, earning the gratitude of the locals and becoming a true hero in the community. Backpack Hero is available now!
- Howl – A fairytale world is being ravaged by the Howl – a sinister plague spread through sound alone. Only a deaf prophet can find the cure and bring peace back to the realm. You will need to use both your weapons and your wits to progress in this turn-based, tactical folktale illustrated in a beautiful “living ink” art style. Engaging combat challenges you to foretell the actions of your enemies, using the interactive environments to your advantage. Defeat monsters to collect resources and upgrade your ever-expanding arsenal of abilities, then plot your route on the world map to find secret paths and uncover new skills. Howl is available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist – Draw and sell art to cheeky critics to reclaim your lost art career in this painting adventure! Explore the charming town of Phénix while creating and selling works of art. Get to know the residents and help them out with commissions. Use your in-game earnings to treat yourself in the art supplies store and show everyone that you’re a true artist! Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist is available now.
- Enjoy the Diner – Why not enjoy the diner? In this mysterious narrative adventure with point-and-click elements, you’ll wander into the eternal diner, Moon Palace – complete with a drink fountain! Explore two different endings, but make sure to save your progress before you make your fateful decision. Enjoy the Diner is available today.
- Princess Power! – National Princess Day is right around the corner on Nov. 18. Speed up and pass your fellow racers as the Mushroom Kingdom monarch, Princess Peach, or the friendly princess of Sarasaland, Princess Daisy, in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game! You can even take a spin around DS Peach Gardens or the Wii Daisy Circuit courses with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC.** Additionally, show your Flower Kingdom foes who’s boss with your favorite princess – Peach or Daisy – in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game. Plus, don’t forget to keep an eye out for the upcoming Princess Peach: Showtime! game – available on March 22, 2024 – where you can take on several starring roles as Peach and use her showstopping abilities to save the Sparkle Theater.
- 9 Years of Shadows
- Adventure Tanks
- Adventure Word: Around the World
- Arcade Archives SHAO-LIN’S ROAD
- Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2
- ASTLIBRA Revision
- Brawl.io 2
- Call of Sniper Combat – WW2 – Available Nov. 17
- Castle Invasion: Throne Out
- Cats on Streets
- Drag Racing Car Simulator – Available Nov. 17
- Draw and Color
- Draw and Go!
- Dream Town Island
- Drive Hard
- DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate – Definitive Edition – Available Nov. 21
- Extreme Skyway Racer Simulator – Available Nov. 18
- ForRace GT2D
- Furniture Flipper Simulator 2023: Revive, Restoration & Creative Crafting
- Grace of Letoile
- Highway Moto Racing Rush 2023 Simulator
- Hoop Shoot
- In Stars and Time – Available Nov. 20
- Inertia 2 – Available Nov. 20
- Jet Ski Mania Aqua Rush
- Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection – Available Nov. 22
- Keep The Fire – Survival Simulator
- Kumi-Daiko Beatoff
- L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing – Available Nov. 21
- Loot Box Quest – Mystic Maidens
- Low Story
- MechanixMind: IQ Puzzle Adventure
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- OnlyUP!
- On Rusty Trails
- Pixel Game Maker Series Project Nosferatu
- Prison City
- Risk of Rain Returns
- Runnyk – Available Nov. 17
- SANABI
- SETTRIS – Available Nov. 22
- Smoots Pinball
- Swim Sacabambaspis! – Available Nov. 21
- The Forest Quartet – Available Nov. 17
- The Myth Seekers 2: The Sunken City
- The Smurfs: Learn and Play – Available Nov. 17
- The Walking Dead: Destinies – Available Nov. 17
- There Is No Light
- Truck Simulator Collection
- Until The Last Bullet
- What The Duck
- Witchtastic – Available Nov. 22
- Worldless – Available Nov. 21
- YOHANE THE PARHELION -BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE-
- Your Future 2 Future Prediction