Nintendo eShop Update: Sonic Superstars, TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition

While the days tick down to the release of next week’s Wonder-ful eShop update, this week’s update is highlighted by one of Mario’s biggest rivals, as Sonic Superstars arrives on the Switch. The new Sonic adventure will feature a whole bunch of new powers, plus it’ll allow you to play co-op through the entire game, and it hits the Switch on the 17th.

On top of that, in addition to being a jam-packed month for new releases, it’s also Halloween month, and plenty of games are getting special spooky content. Among other exciting updates, Fortnite is adding in some vampire hunting, Disney Dreamlight Valley will add in items from some of Disney’s spookiest properties, and Fall Guys will add in some creepy costumes.

See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.