Nintendo eShop Update: Sonic Superstars, TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition

While the days tick down to the release of next week’s Wonder-ful eShop update, this week’s update is highlighted by one of Mario’s biggest rivals, as Sonic Superstars arrives on the Switch. The new Sonic adventure will feature a whole bunch of new powers, plus it’ll allow you to play co-op through the entire game, and it hits the Switch on the 17th.
On top of that, in addition to being a jam-packed month for new releases, it’s also Halloween month, and plenty of games are getting special spooky content. Among other exciting updates, Fortnite is adding in some vampire hunting, Disney Dreamlight Valley will add in items from some of Disney’s spookiest properties, and Fall Guys will add in some creepy costumes.
See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- SONIC SUPERSTARS – Spin dash with Sonic and friends through the mystical Northstar Islands in this new high-speed, 2D side-scrolling platformer game. Speed through 12 new zones as one of four playable characters and the return of an old nemesis. Harness seven new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic ways like climbing waterfalls, multiplying and more. For the first time in the series, you can even play through the entire campaign with up to three other friends in local co-op.* Combine your powers against Dr. Eggman and Fang when Sonic Superstars launches on Oct 17.
- Fortnite – During Fortnitemares 2023, it’s time to call in a vampire hunter – you! Match the stakes of Kado Thorne’s threat with the new Wood Stake Shotgun. Don’t stop at just vampire hunting – jump into the Horde Rush limited-time experience, complete quests for in-game rewards and more! Fortnitemares 2023 runs until Nov. 3 at 2 a.m. ET.
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Prepare for plenty of frights and delights in this season’s new Haunted Holiday Star Path! Trick and treat yourself to various items and cosmetics inspired by Disney’s Hocus Pocus, Pirates of the Caribbean, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and Disneyland’s The Haunted Mansion. Additionally, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, the seasonal candy event is returning to the Valley! Search your Plaza for colorful candy buckets to unlock Dreamlight duties and prizes.
- Overwatch 2 – Starting Oct. 10, team up with Pharah as she leads the forces of light against Moira and her allies of darkness. Defeat powerful bosses and level up your hero in the new Trials of Sanctuary game mode. Travel to a tropical paradise with the new Samoa map, try out Sombra’s new ability kit and look out for Roadhog’s rework later in the season. Explore seasonal cosmetics in the shop or earn them with the Battle Pass!
- Fall Guys – On Oct. 17, the Trick or Yeet Fame Pass will help pack the Blunderdome with fanciful, fearsome fancy dress. Highlights include the gnawsome Bat-Tastic Costume for bitey Beans and the Buff Guy Costume that adds insta-muscles without the workout. Scary never looked cuter than the Bad Beast or Pawly Repaired Costumes.
- Apex Legends – Until Oct. 31, embrace your dark side in Tricks N’ Treats Trios, where you’ll find candy that boosts your EVO level and Ultimate charge, plus Copycat Kits that grant extra Legend abilities. Drop into After Dark versions of Olympus, Kings Canyon and World’s Edge. Unlock 24 limited-time items before the event ends and automatically receive Revenant’s Prestige Skin “Apex Nightmare.”
- Digital Spotlight
- Can You Dig It? – Hoo hoo! Oct. 11 is National Fossil Day, so grab your favorite shovel and dig up some splendid specimens in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. “X” marks the spot – dig wherever you see these curious indicators and you may just find the missing piece needed to complete your museum collection! Bring your findings over to Blathers, the museum curator, and he’ll be more than happy to tell you all about the relics of the past that you’ve unearthed. Donate your discoveries or put them on display across your island to let your visitors know you’re a bone-a-fide prehistorian!
Nintendo Mobile:
- Last Chance to Enter the My Nintendo Fire Emblem Heroes 1,000 Heroes Celebration Sweepstakes – The Fire Emblem Heroes mobile game** has reached the milestone of 1,000 Heroes who have been summoned to Askr. Commemorate the occasion with the 1,000 Heroes Celebration special program! As part of this special program, folks in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) can enter a sweepstakes*** for a chance to win a set of 20 acrylic stands of some of the most iconic Heroes in the game. Ten lucky winners will be selected. Be sure to enter by Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT! Visit the My Nintendo official sweepstakes website for additional details.
Activities:
- Welcome to Ryme City – My Nintendo has three new rewards to celebrate the launch of the Detective Pikachu Returns game, including Detective Pikachu and Detective Pikachu and Growlithe wallpapers and printable Detective Pikachu stationery! My Nintendo members can redeem these rewards with their My Nintendo Platinum Points.****
- Fall Into Fun With an Animal Crossing Themed Sweepstakes! – The My Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fall Favorites sweepstakes***** is here! You can enter for a chance to win an amazing package of prizes inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons x Seattle Aquarium experience and the Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha themed bundles! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/c410afb810e81a29.
- Gear Up and Go With Mario! – Enter the My Nintendo Camping with Mario Sweepstakes****** for your chance to win everything you need for gaming fun in the great outdoors! My Nintendo members can redeem 10 My Nintendo Platinum Points to enter, with up to three entries total. Five lucky winners will be picked. This sweepstakes closes Oct. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so don’t wait – enter today! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/c478079912134dd9.
- Pluck Pikmin for Platinum Points – An in-store demo of the Pikmin 4 game for the Nintendo Switch system is available until Oct. 19 at participating retailers, and you can earn 200 Platinum Points just by completing it! Play the demo to the end and scan the QR Code that appears to complete the My Nintendo mission and claim your Platinum Points. For more information, visit: https://my.nintendo.com/news/67cd426ce23b6600.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Warner Brothers Games October Sale – Save up to 85% on titles during the Warner Bros. Games October Publisher Sale! This sale ends Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection – Available Oct. 17
- Alphadia I & II
- Ancient Relics – Egypt
- Arcade Archives DARIUS II
- Astebros
- Asterix & Obelix: Heroes
- Ball laB II – Available Oct. 18
- Big Vehicle Simulator Games Bundle – Truck Farming Flight Construction Bus Ship
- Block Buster Billy
- Break the Glass Cup: Breaking Physics Puzzle
- Car Games Bundle – Racing Driving School Police Drag Drift Taxi
- Chemically Bonded – Available Oct. 13
- Company of Heroes Collection
- Cook, Serve, Delicious!
- Dark American Horror Stories
- Dateless Love – Love Story Behind the Restoration –
- Dementium: The Ward
- Dino Ranch – Ride to the Rescue
- Dwerve
- Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends
- Haunted House
- Ironsmith Medieval Simulator
- Kingdom Eighties – Available Oct. 16
- Kittengumi: The Sakabato’s Thief – Available Oct. 13
- Learn Words – Use Syllables
- Lost Dream: Overgrown
- NOISZ re:||COLLECTION G
- Persona Collection
- Pixel Game Maker Series Ninja Runner
- Re.Surs
- River City: Rival Showdown
- Sakura Alien – Available Oct. 13
- Saltsea Chronicles
- Shadows of Truth
- Skull Island: Rise of Kong – Available Oct. 17
- Slots Casino Game
- Speediest – Car Racing Formula & Auto Sport
- Submersible Simulator – Discover the Titanic into Ocean – Available Oct. 13
- subpar pool
- Taxi Driver Simulator 2024 – Available Oct. 14
- The Grinch: Christmas Adventures – Available Oct. 13
- The Meaning of Dreams
- TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition – Available Oct. 13
- TRAPPED in The Tricky Prison
- Traumatarium – Available Oct. 13
- Turbo Dash Kart Racing
- Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness – Available Oct. 17
- Whitestone – Available Oct. 13
- Z Escape – Available Oct. 13
- Zombie Defense – Available Oct. 13
- Zombie Raft – Available Oct. 13