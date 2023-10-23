Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game so far

Selling through 2.5 million copies in only 24 hours since its launch on Friday, October 20th, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the PS5 has officially broken sales records to become the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game in PlayStation history. Nice!

The game earned our prestigious A grade in Dustin’s review from last week, and many of the staff (myself included) are deep into the open world Spidey action-adventure sequel. See the official announcement below!

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with PlayStation Studios and Marvel Games, has sold more than 2.5 million copies to become the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game in PlayStation history in the first 24 hours.

“Insomniac Games holds itself to incredibly high standards when it comes to delivering engaging and innovative gameplay experiences,” said Eric Lempel, SVP, Global Marketing, Sales, and Business Operations, Sony Interactive Entertainment. “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is Insomniac Games’ third installment in the franchise for PlayStation. Built from the ground up to take advantage of the unique features of PlayStation 5, the goal was to massively build off the action, storylines, and features from the first two games. With an epic storyline, two playable Super Heroes, a visually-stunning Marvel’s New York, and so much more, this is a game you can get lost in for hours. On behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment, I want to say thank you to the fans – we truly hope you are enjoying your time playing as Peter and Miles in this amazing adventure.”

A Next Generation Experience for Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 continues PlayStation Studios’ high-quality bar. Players can swing, jump, and soar using the new Web Wings to travel across an expanded Marvel’s New York. The PS5 console’s lightning-fast SSD allows for near-instant switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales. And players can experience iconic stories and epic new powers as they battle against new and iconic Marvel Super Villains – including an original take on a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and more from Marvel’s rogues’ gallery.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available.