Get the full Touch Detective experience with Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files

Capcom has reissued the Ace Attorney titles, Nintendo did it with Another Code: Recollection, are we seeing a new trend of DS titles getting new life on modern platforms? Well Nicalis is throwing their hat into the ring with their newly announced title Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files.

For those who are unfamiliar, Touch Detective is a point and click style investigation title which puts you into the role of Mackenzie, a young detective who has set up shop in the town of Osawari. While the series is a trilogy, only the first two titles saw a domestic release in the west., so this new compilation will be the first time we will get to experience Mackenzie’s 3rd adventure. The upcoming title will also boast a voluminous gallery featuring comics, unseen and concept art. You will also take control of Mackenzie’s Funghi assistant in a mode where it will interview people, solve puzzles and go exploring in Osawari.

Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case files is set for a Q1 2024 release on the Nintendo Switch. It will be available digitally on the eShop and a physical edition will be sold exclusively on Nicalis’ online store. So if you’re a collective, better get your hands on it now before it sells out!

