Get a taste of a hero’s life as beta sign ups for One Punch Man: World begins

Man, if the Hero Association was portrayed in the light as seen in One Punch Man: World’s latest trailer, I would think they were a competent organization. Crunchyroll Games and Perfect World are looking to give fans of One Punch Man the most comprehensive look at the organization. One Punch Man: World will let you relive the story of the series via different perspectives, finishing fights with one punch can get boring so why not take control of other heroes such as Mumen Rider, Golden Ball, and upper tier heroes such as Atomic Samurai, Genos and Silver Fang.

While the game doesn’t have a release date, we are privy to the fact that there will be a Closed Beta Test happening on October 18th with an unknown end date. The platforms that will be participating in this beta will be PC and Android, those who want to try the game before the general public can sign up for the beta here, slots are limited so get that entry submitted before sign ups close on October 10th.

Having played the title at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, this title will definitely find space on my iPad Pro and I definitely want to immerse myself in the world of One Punch Man. Hopefully there will be controller support, but given World World also developed the popular mobile open world action RPG Tower of Fantasy I’m sure controller players will be well taken care of. Even if you don’t make the cut for the CBT, pre-registration for One Punch Man: World happening right now on the game’s official website. and you know pre-registration means rewards when the game launches…so don’t miss out!

One Punch Man: World screens:

One Punch Man: World – Official Pre-Registration Trailer



