Activision Blizzard King officially joins Xbox

After years of drama the Activision Blizzard King acquisition by Microsoft/Xbox has finally happened. Is this a good thing for the videogame industry? Probably not! But hey, Game Pass members will get more free content as part of their membership.

The companies have officially released a celebratory trailer as seen below. Stay tuned for more details as things become officially official.

Activision Blizzard King Joins Xbox – Official Trailer:



Welcoming the legendary teams and franchises of Activision Blizzard King to Xbox. Creators of Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Diablo, Overwatch, Warcraft, and more. It’s a good day to play.