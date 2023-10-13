Activision Blizzard King officially joins Xbox

After years of drama the Activision Blizzard King acquisition by Microsoft/Xbox has finally happened. Is this a good thing for the videogame industry? Probably not! But hey, Game Pass members will get more free content as part of their membership.
The companies have officially released a celebratory trailer as seen below. Stay tuned for more details as things become officially official.
Activision Blizzard King Joins Xbox – Official Trailer:
Activision Blizzard King Joins Xbox - Official Trailer
Welcoming the legendary teams and franchises of Activision Blizzard King to Xbox. Creators of Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Diablo, Overwatch, Warcraft, and more. It’s a good day to play.