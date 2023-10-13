Activision Blizzard King officially joins Xbox

Paul Bryant01 mins

After years of drama the Activision Blizzard King acquisition by Microsoft/Xbox has finally happened.  Is this a good thing for the videogame industry? Probably not!  But hey, Game Pass members will get more free content as part of their membership.

The companies have officially released a celebratory trailer as seen below.  Stay tuned for more details as things become officially official.

Activision Blizzard King Joins Xbox – Official Trailer:

Welcoming the legendary teams and franchises of Activision Blizzard King to Xbox. Creators of Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Diablo, Overwatch, Warcraft, and more. It’s a good day to play.