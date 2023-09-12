Mortal Kombat 1 launch trailer showcases Reiko and pre-order kombatant Shang Tsung!

We’re officially one week away from the new era (a little less if pre-ordered the premium edition digitally) and NetherRealm has shared another trailer giving us a glimpse of what’s to come as well as a peek at the skills of Reiko, General Shao’s second in command and Shang Tsung, a once lowly snake oil salesman empowered by the seemingly alive Kronika and imbued with deadly magicks.

Reiko, whose new background doesn’t stray from his previous timeline’s incarnation, is still subservient to Shao Kahn or rather General Shao. Will this incarnation remain loyal to his superior or will this Reiko also have machinations of taking power for himself.

The mastermind behind the first Mortal Kombat tournament is traveling the realms of Outworld as a snake oil salesman (How Liu Kang re-casts people in his new era is beyond me, but gotta have a video game right?), derided and chased out of every town he visits, one errant sales pitch has caused the populace to destroy his wares and give him a good pummeling. So when approached by a mysterious entity with promises of power and wealth…who wouldn’t be lured by such a tempting offer. It will be interesting to see his path to power and whether or not he can be impeded.

Along with showcasing these two kombatants as well as the new story of the game this trailer actually showed us a glimpse of some of the other modes that are included in the title. Test your Might, the mini game which has you smashing various materials to…uh test your might, a bullet hell mode where you need to gracefully avoid waves of projectiles and even some sort of board game based mode can be seen. Given Mortal Kombat’s history I’m sure there will be even more modes to greet us when the game reaches the public’s hands.

Mortal Kombat 1 is slated for a September 19th debut with premium edition users being able to get the game on the 14th, five days early. Tsang Tsung will grace the rosters who pre-order the title and will probably be available as an additional purchase. Which platform will you witness the birth of this new era? PC, Switch, PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X|S, regardless of venue, I certainly hope you’re not squeamish…because there will be blood!

Warner Bros. Games today unveiled the gameplay launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, the latest installment in the acclaimed videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios. The new video features a first look at story elements and gameplay for Shang Tsung and his ominous destiny in the reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by Fire God Liu Kang. The scheming sorcerer’s moveset is on full display, including his fireball projectiles, devastating combos, and signature ability to morph into rival kombatants. The trailer also showcases gameplay for General Shao’s second-in-command, Reiko, the savage warrior with a fighting style that matches his fierce persona, as well as bone-krushing highlights of other launch roster fighters. Additionally, Mortal Kombat 1 will feature an extensive set of accessibility options for players, including audio descriptions and cues for on-screen action that plays contextually during gameplay. For the full list, click here. Mortal Kombat 1 will be available beginning Sept. 14 via early access for Premium Edition owners and Sept. 19 for Standard Edition owners. All pre-orders will receive Shang Tsung as an in-game playable character.