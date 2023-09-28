Get this AEW: Fight Forever – HOOKHausen DLC or Be Cursed!

AEW: Fight Forever’s roster grew by two wrestlers today as “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” Hook and the Very Nice, Very Evil Danhausen can be added to the title via the Very Handsome, Very Evil pack.

Hook who is the son of legendary wrestler/commentator Tazz, is a stark contrast from his hulking father, but nonetheless inherited his patriarch’s hard hitting style utilizing the Kata ha jime, renamed Red Rum (Murder spelled backwards, kids!) to end his matches in a swift manner.

Danhausen, who cut his teeth in the independents with his quirky style, has won over even the harshest critics (Even soliciting enjoyment from former manager Jim Cornette who seemingly loathes all forms of modern pro wrestling). While he won’t be sporting his jar of teeth, he is able to curse his opponents with varying effects.

The Very Handsome, Very Evil pack can be bought for $7.99 as a standalone purchase or as part of the game’s Elite Edition. The pack is available now for all the platforms the game is on, except the Switch. These two will join the roster on Nintendo’s console on October 5th. This pack also marks the last paid DLC that is part of the game’s first season pass. Will we see more wrestlers enter the fray or is this the capstone of a first effort from this rising wrestling promotion?

AEW: Fight Forever is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

AEW: Fight Forever | HOOKHausen: Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack Available Now!



