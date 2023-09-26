Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs set to flutter onto the PlayStation VR2 soon

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, which has been available on a number of other VR platforms (including the original PS VR), is finally finding its way onto the PlayStation VR2 thanks to Resolution Games.

The concept is the same as it always has been, launch birds, take out pigs, save the stolen eggs… but in VR of course. Also unique to Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs is the online level builder which expands the amount of content exponentially, depending on the community. Sharing user generated content online was a feature not available as part of the original PS VR1 version, although some other platforms supported it.

Speaking of which, those who already own the game for the PS4 for the original PlayStation VR will be presented with an $9.99 upgrade option. Otherwise Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs will be available for purchase for $19.99.

Have a look at the media/Coming Soon trailer, and check out the official PS Store page here. Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs is scheduled for an October 10th, 2023.

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs screens:

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs | PlayStation VR2 Coming Soon Trailer:



Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs | PlayStation VR2 Coming Soon Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Join Red, Chuck, Bomb & the Blues to save the stolen eggs in Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, an immersive VR adventure! Discover the island where the greedy pigs vacation, slingshot your way to defeat Dr. Frankenswine & create, share, and discover an infinite number of levels with the online level builder.