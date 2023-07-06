Nintendo eShop Update: Oxenfree II, The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie

After last week’s flood of higher profile new releases, this week’s eShop update is much quieter — though there are still a few dozen new games arriving on the Switch this week.
The two big highlights: Oxenfree II, the sequel to 2016’s outstanding sci-fi adventure game, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, which is finally arriving in the West 3 years after being released in Japan.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- OXENFREE II: Lost Signals – From Night School Studio and published by MWM Interactive, OXENFREE II: Lost Signals is a supernatural narrative adventure game about a researcher who stumbles upon ghostly happenings. Five years after the events of OXENFREE, Riley returns to her hometown of Camena to investigate mysterious radio frequency signals causing curious disturbances. OXENFREE II: Lost Signals comes to the Nintendo Switch system on July 12.
- Digital Spotlight
- Make Game Day Yours – It’s National Video Game Day on July 8! Here are some suggestions for ways to spend time with your favorite characters on the Nintendo Switch system: Inhale an entire car as Kirby in the Kirby and the Forgotten Land game! Fuse comrades like Noah and Mio to become a fiercely powerful creature known as an Ouroboros in the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 game. Call upon a fantastical barrage of Fire Emblem characters like Chrom to help you fight back against an interdimensional evil that’s invaded modern-day Tokyo in the Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore game. Round out the day by learning to create your own games with interactive lessons from the minds at Nintendo with Game Builder Garage. All these games are available now on the Nintendo Switch system.
Activities:
- Earn Double Gold Points With the Digital Version of Pikmin 4 – Oooh, treasure! For a limited time, you can earn DOUBLE My Nintendo Gold Points* on the digital version of the Pikmin 4 game. That means you can earn 10% in Gold Points – which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC. Already pre-ordered digitally? Those points are coming your way, too! Offer ends July 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information about Gold Points, be sure to check out My Nintendo.
- Keep the Party Going With Everybody 1-2-Switch! – Get the party (and laughs) started with the Everybody 1-2-Switch! game. Celebrate the launch of the Everybody 1-2-Switch! game with My Nintendo! My Nintendo kicked off the My Nintendo Everybody 1-2-Switch! Party Sweepstakes where you can enter for a chance to win a themed party kit.** You can also redeem your My Nintendo Platinum Points*** for festive new rewards, including party-themed printables, to help take your game night up a notch. To learn more, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/6ddf890600ba6fa5.
- A Chance To Be the Envy of Etrian Odyssey Fans Everywhere – The My Nintendo Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection Sweepstakes ends on July 10. Enter today with your Nintendo Account for a chance to win a custom acrylic chess set and anti-scratch removable stickers!**** To learn more, visit: https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/16d9a913fe75439e.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives COP 01
- Bunker 21 Extended Edition
- Calculator Maker : My Calculator
- City Limits
- Constellations: discover the universe
- Family Jigsaw Puzzle: Classic Mosaic Puzzles
- Feeble Light – Available July 7
- Full Quiet – Available July 7
- Garlic – Available July 7
- Gimmick! Special Edition
- i.Game Hong Kong Mahjong
- Medal of Guardians
- Mountain Climb Driver: Real Physics Arcade Racing
- Necrosmith
- Rainbow Snake
- RichMan 4 Fun
- Sandream
- Sentimental Death Loop
- Super Box Delivery: Beyond the Horizon – Available July 7
- Superfidos
- Swords & Bones 2 – Available July 7
- Tad the Lost Explorer. Craziest and Madness Edition – Available July 7
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie – Available July 7
- The Past Within