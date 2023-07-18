Assassin’s Creed Codename JADE closed beta begins in August

Last month at Ubisoft Forward we learned that Assassin’s Creed Codename JADE — a mobile spin-off of the long-running franchise — would be having a closed beta sometime this summer. Today we learned exactly when the beta opens: August 3rd.

While there have been other mobile Assassin’s Creed games over the past decade or so, Codename JADE is promising to deliver what no others have done so far: a proper open-world Assassin’s Creed experience. Whether it can deliver that remains to be seen — though the trailer below certainly looks promising — but if you want to find out for yourself, you can head over to www.assassinscreedcodenamejade.com and register for the closed beta now.

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade: Cinematic World Premiere

Explore the path of Xia in Assassin’s Creed® Codename Jade, set in the third century BC, during the time of one of the first unified dynasties in China. An unprecedented era of trade and cultural exchange between East and West is just beginning, but with this comes new challenges and threats lurking in the shadows. From the Great Wall outside the empire’s borders to the imperial capital of Xianyang, journey through a world filled with ancient history and hidden dangers. Defend against the Xiongnu and work to dismantle conspiracies, taking on greater responsibilities, and facing new challenges. An Assassin’s Creed adventure for free, anywhere, anytime: Level Infinite is working closely with Ubisoft to create a true high quality Assassin’s Creed game experience made for mobile platforms. Climb through cities, parkour from roof to roof, assassinate targets in multiple ways, and engage in exciting combat. A huge open world to explore: Step into ancient China and journey through 2,000 years of history! Explore the prestigious dynasties of the East, defend the Great Wall and uncover the secrets of the terracotta warriors. Experience the breathtaking scenery of Xianyang, the imperial center, and mingle with eastern merchants.