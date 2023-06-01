Nintendo eShop Update: Super Mega Baseball 4, Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection



June is here, and with it, a couple of very promising games are hitting the Switch.

Baseball fans will want to check out Super Mega Baseball 4, the latest entry in the series, and the first since developer Metalhead Software was acquired by EA. The publishing giant’s larger wallet is already making its presence known, as this year’s edition of SMB will feature real MLB players for the first time ever. We’ll have to see whether that impacts the game’s arcade feel, but early trailers make it look pretty fun.

Elsewhere in the eShop update, JRPG fans will be excited by Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection. The collection includes the first three Etrian Odyssey games, all remastered in HD — and if you’d rather check them out individually, you can also buy them all separately.

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.