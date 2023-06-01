Nintendo eShop Update: Super Mega Baseball 4, Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection

June is here, and with it, a couple of very promising games are hitting the Switch.
Baseball fans will want to check out Super Mega Baseball 4, the latest entry in the series, and the first since developer Metalhead Software was acquired by EA. The publishing giant’s larger wallet is already making its presence known, as this year’s edition of SMB will feature real MLB players for the first time ever. We’ll have to see whether that impacts the game’s arcade feel, but early trailers make it look pretty fun.
Elsewhere in the eShop update, JRPG fans will be excited by Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection. The collection includes the first three Etrian Odyssey games, all remastered in HD — and if you’d rather check them out individually, you can also buy them all separately.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
- Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection – Dive back into the sprawling labyrinth, with a blank map as your only guide, in this collection of the first three Etrian Odyssey games, remastered in HD! By drawing the map as you explore, you can progress even further, where vicious monsters and treasures await. Twenty-four newly drawn character illustrations are included. Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection launches today! Each game in the collection is also available separately in Nintendo eShop.
- Super Mega Baseball 4 – The series’ signature combination of arcade-inspired style and immersive gameplay depth returns with more than 200 baseball legends, six new stadiums and a grand slam of presentation upgrades. Step up to the plate and swing for the fences with some of the best players in baseball history. Super Mega Baseball 4 will be available on June 2.
- Loop8: Summer of Gods – Your choices shape the world in this coming-of-age RPG set in 1980s rural Japan. Step into the life of Nini, a newly earthbound teen who arrives in the quaint Japanese town of Ashihara in August 1983. Nini and his allies become stuck in a loop and must relive the eighth month over and over until they get it right, or the Kegai will overcome them entirely. Use Nini’s special connection to the gods to reset the world to help aid you in your quest. Explore the town, befriend its people and face off against the Kegai in turn-based battles where the outcomes depend on the relationships you’ve built and the decisions you’ve made. With one month until the world ends, how will you spend each day? Loop8: Summer of Gods will be available on June 6.
- Celebrate the Great Outdoors! – Happy Great Outdoors Month! Jump into the vast and breathtaking land and skies of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Float off on an adventure with Kirby as you discover a mysterious world with abandoned structures from a past civilization in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Travel across sprawling fields, dense forests and high-up mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule in the stunning open-air adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. All these games and more outdoors adventures can be found in Nintendo eShop, and can be played with you anytime, anywhere!
- My Nintendo Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection Sweepstakes – Enter for a chance to win a beautiful custom acrylic chess set and anti-scratch removable stickers in the My Nintendo Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection Sweepstakes!* For more information, please visit: https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/16d9a913fe75439e. Additionally, you can redeem your My Nintendo Platinum Points** to receive this Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection wallpaper digital reward: https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/110a3cf7379c534d.
