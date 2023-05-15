Trackmania for consoles, PC, cloud platforms is now free

In case you always wanted to take Trackmania out for a spin but were too cheap or lazy to do so, Ubisoft has announced that the title is officially going free-to-play for consoles and cloud platforms as of… today!
So if you’re playing on or have access to one of the following platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and on PC via Ubisoft Connect, Epic, Steam, Amazon Luna and Ubisoft+, you can download and/or fire up the game right now. “Free” to download and play is specific to the Starter Access version, though those who want a better/more thorough experience can subscribe for additional Access tiers for $9.99/year (Standard) or $29.99 (Club). Since they’ve gone full games as a service model, all versions will support cross play and cross save/progression.
Check out the details below, along with a fresh new trailer too.
Trackmania: Console Launch Trailer:
Today, Ubisoft announced that Trackmania is now available to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. Players can also access the game on PC on Ubisoft Connect, Epic, Steam, Amazon Luna* and Ubisoft+, Ubisoft’s subscription service.
The legendary Trackmania hits the consoles with racing still as thrilling as ever thanks to crossplay and crossprogression. Since its launch on PC in July 2020, the game has continued its pursuit of enrichment, bringing new features to feel the joy of racing.
Trackmania offers a unique direct racing experience for players to compete and climb leaderboards on more than 1000 tracks, with a new one every day. Players can also team-up with their friends in two different game modes, Ranked and Royal, and join casual daily competitions. With their different progress in the races, players will unlock new prestige skins, medals and trophies to reward their skills. An official Esports circuit is also available for players looking for new challenges, in addition to many events organized by the community.
Creativity is the fuel of Trackmania’s community with more than 2000 car skins shared by players for everyone to enjoy. Furthermore, this console launch comes with a Track Editor especially designed for console players and hundreds of new blocks dedicated to gameplay and styling, completing a collection of more than 3000 pieces. New collections of pictures inspired by Ubisoft games are available to create and customize in game Clubs with players favourite franchises.
The Console version will feature the same Accesses as its PC version with a free Starter Access, a Standard Access for $9.99 per year and a Club Access for $29.99 per year or 59.99$ for three years. These three levels of engagement aim to fit every player’s gaming preference from regular updated content to full customization features and pro-level competition.
However, the game is not only enjoyable behind the wheel; since 2021, Trackmania is the 1st most viewed racing game worldwide on Twitch, with 30 million hours watched. *
With the release of Trackmania on consoles, the community will enjoy the pleasure of the race and test their skills altogether, longtime players and new ones alike.
For the latest on Ubisoft’s games, visit Ubisoft News at news.ubisoft.com.
For more information about Trackmania, please visit trackmania.com.