Piccolo and Gohan get new forms in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2!

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has already exceeded 10 million in sales and it looks like the dev team is looking to the march of 20 million sales as they continue to work and expand the brawler featuring Akira Toriyama’s most famous creations. Fresh off their debut in the 2022 film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Awakened Piccolo (aka “Smooth” Piccolo), Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast join the roster of 60+ fighters in a title that was released over half a decade ago. You can own them today if you have purchased the Hero of Justice Pack Set (This includes both pack 1 and 2) or the Hero of Justice Pack 2.
In addition to the extra playable characters, the Hero of Justice Pack 2 will also include new quests and cosmetics for created characters. It’s wild this title keeps chugging along and I’m positive that in three years we’ll be speaking about 10 years of Xenoverse 2. What more can be added to this title? Granolah? Black Freeza? Yes…these are actually real characters from the Dragon Ball Super manga. Either way I’m looking forward to more updates and perhaps it’s time for me to dip into the Xenoverse…
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now on PC, Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X|S.
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 — HERO OF JUSTICE PACK 2 Launch Trailer:
Get ready for epic battles with HERO OF JUSTICE Pack 2! DLC for #DBXV2 drops May 11th.
Unlock Orange Piccolo & Piccolo (Power Awakening) & Gohan (Beast) to dominate opponents. Plus, a new scenario based on the movie!
Join the action now.