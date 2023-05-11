Nintendo eShop Update: Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There’s no question what the highlight of this week’s eShop update is: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom arrives on the Switch tomorrow.
There are other interesting games in the update as well, like Super Dungeon Maker (think of it as Mario Maker, but for 2D top-down RPGs) and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan (which runs at 24 FPS, if you’re the type who cares about that stuff), but realistically, Tears of the Kingdom is all anyone will be interested in on the Switch this week and for the weeks to come. Breath of the Wild is widely hailed as one of the best games ever, so it’ll be interesting to see whether the sequel can live up to that.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – In this sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, you’ll begin your voyage on a mysterious floating island in the skies above Hyrule. It is up to you to use your abilities to make it back to the land of Hyrule and battle against the enemies that threaten the kingdom. Explore, create and discover the sprawling world with your imagination and Link’s new abilities. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game will be available on May 12.
- Digital Spotlight
Pre-orders:
- CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story – Rewind the past, control the future. Traverse the sprawling city of Zaun as Ekko, a young inventor with a device to rewind time. He and his friends must work together to keep their city safe, but as danger looms and secrets come to light, Ekko realizes he can’t trust anyone—not even himself. Developed by Double Stallion Games, CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story is a 2D, story-driven, action-platformer that focuses on tight, dynamic combat and distinct exploration opportunities afforded by Ekko’s ability to travel in space and time. CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story is available to pre-order today in Nintendo eShop!
Activities:
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 2021 : Moon Escape – Available May 12
- After You
- Arcade Archives TECMO KNIGHT
- Cabin Escape: Alice’s Story
- Elemental War 2
- Escape the Prison: 3 Days to Freedom
- For a Vast Future – Available May 12
- Forever Lost: Episode 2
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
- Gekisou!Benza Race -Toilet Shooting Star- – Available May 15
- Gunvein
- Herodes
- Hola! Reversi
- I Love Finding Birds Collector’s Edition
- King Jister 3
- LA-MULANA 1 & 2 Bundle
- Leap From Hell
- Little Disaster – Available May 12
- Local News with Cliff Rockslide
- Matches Puzzle: Classic Logic Arcade
- Math Fight – Multiplayer Game
- Menseki: Area Maze Search
- Minit Fun Racer
- Mr. Brocco & Co. – Available May 12
- Murderous Muses
- Mutant Mudds Collection + Xeodrifter
- Pixel Driver – Available May 12
- Pixel Paint 2
- Pretty Girls 2048 Strike
- Secret Dimension – Available May 12
- SHAPE NEON CHAOS
- Super Dungeon Maker
- Tarot Cards: Discover the meaning
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
- Truck Climb Racing – Available May 13
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
- Under the Warehouse – Available May 17
- Van Van Up – Car Driving Games Ultimate Experience Simulator
- Virtual Families Cook Off: Chapter 2 Farm Life
- War Tank Machine Battle Vehicle Simulator – Fight World Wars WWII Mechanic Troopers Royale Driving
- World Championship Boxing Manager 2 – Available May 17
- Zombie Apocalypse: Survival Stories