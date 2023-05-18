Lords of the Fallen gets an October Friday the 13th date, new gameplay trailer

The reboot or “spiritual successor” to the 2014 action RPG of the same name (our previous review here) is looking very awesome and very metal in the brand new official gameplay trailer.
In development by HEXWORKS/CI Games and powered by the Unreal Engine 5 (of which there was an impressive tech demo fairly recently), the new Lords of the Fallen footage is set to Iron Maiden and appropriately scheduled for an October Friday the 13th, 2023 release for current generation platforms and the PC.
Check out that trailer and details for the upcoming pre-order campaign, including the various editions that will be made available.
LORDS OF THE FALLEN – Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer || Pre-Order Now on PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X|S:
HEXWORKS, a CI Games studio, invites players to embark on an epic journey across a vast and treacherous world when the highly anticipated, dark-fantasy action-RPG, Lords of the Fallen, releases worldwide on Friday 13th October, 2023. Spiritual successor to the original 2014 title, the upcoming game acts as a full reboot for the franchise, and is available to pre-order as of today on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
The eagerly-awaited launch date was announced by way of an all-new four minute trailer, finally presenting fans with an extended look at its gruesome gameplay, built in Unreal Engine 5. Featuring fast, challenging combat and colossal boss battles, players will travel across the parallel worlds of the living and the dead in their quest to overthrow Adyr, the demon God.
With the new trailer featuring music by the lords of heavy metal, Iron Maiden, viewers can expect a whole host of new reasons to ‘Fear of the Dark’, from three-headed dragons to lava-spewing fire giants. As for those unperturbed by such horrors, pre-orders are live from today with the game available in three editions – Standard, Deluxe and Collector’s, the latter featuring an impressive 10’’ statue of the Dark Crusader.
Watch the new trailer here
Saul Gascon, HEXWORKS’ Executive Producer said: “We are thrilled to announce the release date for Lords of the Fallen, a game our talented team has been lovingly crafting for the last few years. To celebrate, we are sharing a deeper look at the horrors of Mournstead, an immersive, dark fantasy world that will challenge even the bravest players, with its unique two-realm mechanic. We can’t wait for players to raise their Umbral Lamps this October, and discover the many secrets that lurk behind the darkness.”
Standard Edition includes:
- Lords of the Fallen game
Deluxe Edition (physical and digital) includes:
- Lords of the Fallen game
- Dark Crusader Starting Class – brandish the Dark Crusaders’ iconic ensemble, including Isaac’s devastating Longsword, throwing knives, full armor set, and amulet*
- 100 Page Digital Artbook – featuring exclusive illustrations of beautifully horrific artwork spanning the world of Lords of the Fallen
- Digital Soundtrack – lose yourself to the haunting harmonies of Mournstead with the full OST, composed by the celebrated Cris Velasco and Knut Avenstroup Haugen
- 3D Model Viewer – view every in-game character model in high-resolution detail
Collector’s Edition (physical only) includes:
- Lords of the Fallen game
- 10’’ Dark Crusader Figurine – admire this renowned warrior in all his glory with this finely detailed 10-inch figurine
- Metal Display Case – display your Dark Crusader figurine in this striking metal display case, complete with LED mood lighting and remote control
- Collector’s SteelBook – featuring an exclusive design
- Dark Crusader Starting Class – brandish the Dark Crusaders’ iconic ensemble, including Isaac’s devastating Longsword, throwing knives, full armor set, and amulet*
- 100 Page Physical Artbook – featuring exclusive illustrations of beautifully horrific artwork spanning the world of Lords of the Fallen
- Digital Soundtrack – lose yourself to the haunting harmonies of Mournstead with the full OST, composed by the celebrated Cris Velasco and Knut Avenstroup Haugen
- 3D Model Viewer – view every in-game character model in high-resolution detail
- Double Sided Poster & Art Cards
Pre-orders for all editions include the following:
- Exclusive Bronze, Silver and Gold Armour tincts
- 3x XP items
- 5x HP items
- 5x MP items
*Immediate access granted to items that otherwise can be found late game in all versions of title
Prepare to unleash the darkness on Friday 13th October, when Lords of the Fallen launches on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
For more information, visit: https://www.cigames.com/en/