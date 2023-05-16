Humanity is save.. err.. now available for PlayStation, PC and VR platforms!

Enhance and tha ltd.’s quirky and stylish Shiba Inu dog sim/puzzle game is officially live for all platforms! Those who have access to a PS4, PS5, PlayStation VR or VR2, and or Steam can finally grab a digital copy and begin the process to apparently save humanity. And remember, those PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium can dig into the game catalog and pick up the game for free right now as well.
Make sure to check out the final Humanity trailer below… and also consider listening to the official game soundtrack via a number of audio streaming services and platforms.
HUMANITY – Launch Trailer | PS5, PS4, Steam w/Optional PS VR2, PS VR & PC VR:
It’s the launch day for HUMANITY, a visually stunning action-puzzle collaboration from visionary designer Yugo Nakamura (tha.jp) and legendary creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi. The new launch trailer serves as a fitting conclusion to the Shiba’s antics first seen in the live-action release date trailer, but it’s only the beginning for HUMANITY. Play a lone Shiba Inu charged with commanding massive, marching crowds to the goal across a 90-stage Story Mode, or browse a wide array of user-generated levels crafted via the in-game Stage Creator!
In HUMANITY, you control a glowing Shiba Inu, placing commands on the ground for a giant marching horde of people to follow. Make them turn, jump, float through the air, swim, climb, etc., all to reach the goal (or goals) in each stage. The game gradually introduces these mechanics and more, combining them with each other and new elements to ramp up the challenge the further you go.
HUMANITY (Official Soundtrack) by JEMAPUR
Available now to purchase digitally on Bandcamp and Steam. It’s also available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services. HUMANITY (Original Soundtrack) is a sonic exploration of the game where you become a dog to command massive, marching crowds of people to jump, turn, push, float, shoot, and climb their way to salvation. The soundtrack contains 26 tracks and features a variety of instrumental, experimental, and ambient electronic tracks that uses harmonic vocal samples and live-coding to perfectly capture the game’s epic scope and emotional depth.