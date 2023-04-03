Sumeru gets more expansive in Genshin Impact v3.6

Just because they’re an institute of learning doesn’t mean they can’t let their hair down and have some fun. Starting on April 12th with the release of Genshin Impact Version 3.6, the Sumeru Akademiya will host the first festival we will witness in the land of knowledge. The Akademiya Extravaganza will give players a new opportunity to learn about the institution while offering players plenty of prizes. The extravaganza will consist of two parts, the Wisdom Gala and the Interdarshan Championship. The Wisdom Gala and the Interdarshan Championships. The Wisdom Gala will be a showcase of the work being done by each Darshan, represented by six mini-games. The Interdashan Championships will pit all six Darshans against each other in what will be a memorable contest.
Even as celebrations are going in Sumeru, the dangers which threaten the land don’t abate. In a newly revealed area, the place where a pivotal battle of the Khaenri’ah cataclysm took place over 500 years ago. This wasteland has been corrupted by purple mists and damaged by gray crystals. A new weekly boss will be made available in the form of Apep, the “Dragon of Verdure”. This former ruler of Sumeru won’t be easy to topple and more information will be revealed about it in Nahida’s Story Quest “Sapientia Oromasdis Chapter: Act II”.
The slippery, serpentine pharmacist of Bubu Pharmacy who has long taunted players of this game, yearning for a dendro character finally makes his debut, after nearly half a dozen dendro characters have arrived. Better late than never, I guess. Baizhu finally makes his debut. As catalyst user, he’s going to be bringing a prescription for pain for all those who stand in the way of the traveler and his quest. The other character making their debut is Kaveh, much like Baizhu he too is a professional, specifically in the field of architecture, wielding a claymore and his toolbox, Mehrak, he can explode any dendro cores on the field for massive damage. These two will be available for players to draw during the second half update following Nahida and Nilou’s rerun.
If Genshin Impact keeps it up with all these festivals I’m gonna run out of vacation days. Nonetheless I’ve already filed for some PTO as I look to celebrate in the land of Lesser Lord Kusanali. Genshin Impact version 3.6 will debut April 12th and the game is currently available on IOS, Android, PC and the PlayStation platform.
Genshin Impact 3.6 screens/art:
Version 3.6 “A Parade of Providence” Trailer | Genshin Impact:
Joy and sorrow are constant companions to life, and the endless flow of history’s long river runs ever unceasing.
Life is but a journey, with love and beauty as its salves, and wisdom, as its balm.
Highlights of Version 3.6 “A Parade of Providence”:
- The Akademiya Extravaganza offering new stories and mini-games to learn about the Sumeru Akademiya and its Six Great Schools
- New area of badlands and oasis, and a new friend who lends you her ability to fly
- Five-star Dendro Catalyst user Baizhu and four-star Dendro Claymore wielder Kaveh
- Weekly boss “Dragon of Verdure,” boss enemy “Iniquitous Baptist,” and two types of Hilichurl Rogues
- New Story Quests for Nahida and Baizhu, and a Hangout Quest for Layla