Shake it to Kesha, Carly Rae Jepsen and Pitbull in Samba De Amigo: Party Central!

Samba De Amigo: Party Central is gonna make summer parties great, but we still don’t know the full breadth of songs we’ll be shaking our joy-cons to. Thankfully SEGA revealed the first batch of songs which will be gracing the Maracas based rhythm title. Perhaps I’m showing my age but the only artists I recognize are J Geils band and Ricky Martin, but I’m sure the younger readers will be able to discern whether or not these are top 40 hits from the last decade.
Thankfully there will be more tracks to come and some songs will be from SEGA’s own iconic catalog such as “Escape From The City”, the frenetic earworm from Sonic Adventure 2 have been confirmed for the title. Hey who knows, maybe we could be blessed with some of the karaoke hits from SEGA’s Yakuza/Like a Dragon titles…one can dream right?
The first batch of tracks revealed are listed below, which ones are you looking forward to shaking your Joy-Cons to? Samba De Amigo: Party Central will hit the Nintendo Switch exclusive Summer 2023.
- “Break Free ft. Zedd” by Ariana Grande
- “I Really Like You” by Carly Rae Jepsen
- “Payback (feat. Icona Pop)” by Cheat Codes
- “Let You Go (feat. Kareen Lomax)” by Diplo & TSHA
- “I Will Survive (Eric Kupper Mix Extended)“ by Gloria Gaynor
“I Love It” by Icona Pop
- “Centerfold’ by J Geils Band
- “Bang Bang“ by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj
- “Sucker” by Jonas Brothers
- ”TiK ToK“ by Kesha
- “Panama” by Matteo
- “Plastic Hearts” by Miley Cyrus
- “Celebrate” by Pitbull
- “The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida)“ by Ricky Martin
- “XS” by Rina Sawayama
- “Bom Bom” by Sam and the Womp
- “Azukita“ by Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo
“Macarena (Cover)”
- “Fugue (classic)”
- “La Bamba (Cover)”