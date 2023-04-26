Flashback 2 gameplay trailer dropped, physical editions revealed

The sequel to Flashback, the stylish, classic side-scrolling action/puzzler title from 1992, is coming along rather nicely, and Microids seems eager to show off the latest gameplay and announce some Flashback 2 details. Interestingly the game once branded as the sequel known as “Fade to Black”, or in the case of the Dreamcast version “Fade to Black: Flashback 2”, has seemingly been retconned.
Anyway… we’re super excited about this long awaited follow-up since many of the original creators/designers are involved including Paul Cuisset, Thierry Perreau and Raphaël Gesqua. The original 2D rotoscoped visuals have been upgraded a bit of course, but the general look/feel/style seems pretty much in-line with the award-winning Amiga and retro console classic.
The game is headed to essentially all consoles and the PC, and those who have fond memories of the original can opt for the physical Limited Edition and Collection’s Editions which will include some combination of Steelbook case, Soundtrack, original Flashback game, an 8-inch figurine of Conrad, stickers and more.
Check out the media and important details below and stay tuned for the November 2023 release.
Flashback 2 | Gameplay Trailer ESRB | Microids Studio Lyon & Paul Cuisset:
Flashback 2 screens:
Publisher Microids, Microids Lyon/Paris Studios and Paul Cuisset are thrilled to unveil a new trailer for Flashback 2, the sequel of the legendary video game Flashback, originally released in 1992. Releasing November 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC (digital), the platform shooter, filled with exploration, puzzle-solving and of course adventure, will also be available as Collector and Limited Editions!
In 1992, Flashback revolutionized action gaming and gained legendary status, ranking amongst the top 100 video games in history! Developed by the game original creator Paul Cuisset, in collaboration with Microids Lyon/Paris studios, Flashback 2 will offer an experience faithful to the Flashback universe, bringing back together some members of the original Flashback team, such as Thierry Perreau in game design and Raphaël Gesqua, the renowned composer of the Amiga version of Flashback.
The limited edition, which will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, will include:
- The game
- An exclusive Steelbook
- Flashback 2 digital Soundtrack
The Collector’s Edition, planned for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, will include:
- The full game
- The original Flashback video game in digital version
- An 8-inch (20cm) figurine of Conrad
- 3 lithographs
- An exclusive Steelbook
- A unique badge
- Flashback 2 digital soundtrack
- 2 stickers sheets