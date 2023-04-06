Nintendo eShop Update: Curse of the Sea Rats, Batora: Lost Haven

While there’s no single obvious standout in this week’s eShop update, there are still plenty of intriguing new games. We have Batora: Lost Haven making its debut on the Switch after getting pretty decent reviews on other platforms. There’s the latest entry in the TRON franchise, TRON: identity. We have platorming adventure Curse of the Sea Rats, deckbuilder Wildfrost, and a pair of games where you do photography Pokémon Snap-style in Pupperazzi and Alekon.
- TRON: Identity – Enter a new Grid in this narrative puzzle adventure set within the TRON universe. Uncover dangerous truths and retrieve what was lost as you navigate through a perilous world. Your decisions and the alliances you forge will actively influence the story, with a multitude of possible outcomes shaped by your actions. Good and bad. The future of the Grid hangs in the balance. TRON: Identity launches April 11.
- Pupperazzi – Put your love for pups to the test! Photograph and catalog the finest (and silliest) dogs to build your career, upgrade your camera and discover new canines. Dodge between people and obstacles as you try to capture canine beauty on everlasting digital photos. Double jump across buildings to get that lucrative shot of a local dog celebrity just trying to live their life. Slow motion zooming helps capture mid-air moments that make you feel something. It’s a ruff world out there and it’s up to you to document it! Fetch Pupperazzi today!
- Curse of the Sea Rats – Curse of the Sea Rats is a platform adventure with lovingly crafted, hand-drawn animations. Embark on the epic journey of four prisoners of the British empire, transformed into rats by the notorious pirate witch, Flora Burn. To regain their human bodies, they will have to fight dangerous bosses, uncover the secrets of the vast Irish coast and ultimately capture the witch who cursed them. Start your adventure on the high seas today.
- Batora: Lost Haven – Take a journey in this nonlinear, story-driven, interplanetary action-RPG. In Batora: Lost Haven you’ll play as Avril, a 16-year-old girl who has been gifted extraordinary powers. After a mysterious and devastating event, it’s up to you to save your planet. Explore colorful and mesmerizing worlds in this fast-paced adventure where you’ll leverage the power of your body and mind to face the challenges and obstacles you encounter along the way. Choose your destiny in Batora: Lost Haven today.
- Wildfrost – Take on the harsh elements in this tactical roguelike deck building game. Build and customize your deck as you set off to put an end to the eternal frost. Customize and upgrade cute companion cards and expand your hub town during each run to unlock new items, events and challenges! Build and battle your perfect deck to end an everlasting winter. Wildfrost launches on April 12.
- Digital Spotlight:
- World Health Day – Find some time to celebrate yourself this week! Get your groove on to your favorite tunes in Just Dance 2023 Edition. Dance along with up to five friends in a Private Group and play like you’re all in the same living room! Hit the court with friends and family in Nintendo Switch Sports while you swing, kick and bowl your way to a win. If you’re looking for space to relax your mind, take a staycation to your island getaway in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. All these games and more available now in Nintendo eShop (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately).
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Save on Select Mario Games! – Celebrate the hero of the Mushroom Kingdom with savings on select Nintendo Switch games featuring Mario and friends. Get savings on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – but be quick, because the sale ends on April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT! Remember that My Nintendo members also earn Gold Points* on qualifying digital purchases. Plus, when you buy select digital games featured in the MAR10 Day sale**, you’ll receive a code for a free seven-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online. Games on sale can be purchased directly in Nintendo eShop or on Nintendo.com at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#mar10-day.
- Save on Select Digital Games With the Partner Spotlight Sale! – Find brilliant deals on gaming essentials, favorites and more! From now until April 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT, save on select digital games in the Partner Spotlight Sale. Shop on Nintendo.com or your Nintendo Switch system to purchase and download games so you can start playing them right away.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Alekon
- Another Tomorrow – Available April 7
- Arcade Archives NAVARONE
- Bubble Puzzler
- Bumballon – Available April 7
- Catgotchi: Virtual Pet – Available April 7
- Celebrity Slot Machine
- Cube Farmer
- Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon – Available April 7
- Dungeons of Aether
- Finger Football: Goal in One
- Forever Lost: Episode 1 – Available April 7
- Fury Roads Survivor
- Fusion SHIFT – Available April 7
- Goroons
- Hyper-5 – Available April 12
- IIN
- Incoherence – Available April 7
- Infinite Guitars
- Kingdom of Aurelia – Mystery of the Poisoned Dagger
- Lucky Slots
- Madness Brutal Fighting – Mortal Fight Battle Attack Multiplayer
- Mayhem in Single Valley
- Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories
- My Name is Mayo
- New York City Driver
- Numbers and Squares – Available April 7
- Paint For Kids
- Pretty Girls Tile Match
- Process of Elimination – Available April 11
- Repit – Available April 8
- Station 117 – Available April 7
- Super Cute Alien’s Adventure – Available April 7
- Tasty Slot Machine
- That’s My Family: Family Fun Night
- The 7th Guest
- The Adventures of Poppe
- The Answer is 42
- The JOTA Collection
- The Library of Babel – Available April 7
- Tormentor-Action Fire Counter Shooter Game 2023 Gun Strike Simulator
- Tuya – Available April 7
- Ultimate 4×4 Offroad Parking Trucks :Car Driving Racing Simulator 2023 LITE Speed Games
- Volley Pals
- Witch Explorer
- Zodiakalik – Available April 8
- Zombie Garden vs Plants Defence – Battle Craft and Survival Simulator Game