Nintendo eShop Update: Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, FINAL FANTASY I-VI Pixel Remaster

There’s a distinctly retro vibe to this week’s eShop update. Did you like Advance Wars back on the Game Boy Advance? It’s finally being re-released along with Advance Wars 2 as Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. Did you enjoy the first six Final Fantasy games? You can play them again in all their original glory with the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters of those games. More recently, did you love Teslagrad? As Nintendo announced at yesterday’s Indie World showcase, you can now play a remastered version of that game, which features enhanced visuals along with 10 extra challenge levels.
Of course, there are plenty of new games, too. Teslagrad 2, Shadows Over Loathing, and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach were also featured in the Indie World Showcase, and they’re all available now. On top of that, if you’re a fan of Wind Waker — and who isn’t? — Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit has a very similar artstyle and looks very promising.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – Get ready to roll out with the Orange Star Nation! This from-the-ground-up remake of the Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising games features all-new 3D graphics, online play*, fast-forward functionality and more! In both campaigns you’ll play as several Commanding Officers with distinct special abilities and strategize against rivals in turn-based, tactical action across maps that span the land, sea and air. Plus, you can customize maps and share them with friends, or flex your strategic muscles in Versus Mode, where up to four players** can tussle locally or engage in one-on-one battles online exclusively with friends. The Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp game will be available on April 21.
- FINAL FANTASY I-VI Bundle – The games that inspired a generation come to life once more, in the ultimate 2D pixel remaster! The first six FINAL FANTASY games have been updated with beautiful new 2D pixel graphics designed to look great on HD displays, rearranged soundtracks overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu and improved gameplay features, including modernized user interface, auto-battle options and more. Originally released on PC and mobile in 2022, the games are available now on the Nintendo Switch system!
- Afterimage – Afterimage is a hand-drawn 2D action adventure that emphasizes fast-paced combat with diversified character builds, non-linear levels and a gripping storyline set in the ruins of a fantasy world. Years after the cataclysm called “The Razing” nearly brought an end to human civilization, an amnesiac girl named Renee awakens among the ruins of the city’s capital. To recover her lost memories, she embarks on a journey to rescue her mentor, inexplicably setting into motion a series of events that will determine the fate of the new world. Afterimage is available on April 25.
- Tin Hearts – Behind every brilliant invention hides an incredible story. From members of the team that brought you Fable, comes Tin Hearts – an immersive puzzle adventure game wrapped in a powerful tale of love and compromise. Guide a troop of mischievous tin soldiers through a magical toy-filled world using a variety of whimsical and inventive contraptions to bounce, shoot and glide them to their goal. March through 40+ levels of time-bending, soldier-routing riddles, forge new paths for your toys to follow, and solve increasingly elaborate puzzles to unravel the emotional, thought-provoking story of Albert J. Butterworth, a genius inventor of Victorian times. Tin Hearts will be available today.
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach – In the latest installment of the family-friendly horror games you’ll play as Gregory, a young boy trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. With the help of Freddy Fazbear himself, Gregory must survive the near-unstoppable hunt of reimagined Five Nights at Freddy’s characters – as well as new horrific threats. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is available later today!
- Shadows Over Loathing – Set in the 1920s within the West of Loathing universe, Shadows Over Loathing is a slapstick RPG full of silliness and stick figures. Venture through a sprawling black-and-white world filled with talking frogs, sentient math and eldritch horrors. There’s also a ton of roles to play: From marching to the beat of your own nefarious schemes as a Jazz Agent to holding the curds of the cosmos in your hands as a Cheese Wizard. The digital version of Shadows Over Loathing launches on the Nintendo Switch system later today! Pre-orders for the physical edition of the game will be available at many retailers soon and will ship in the fall.
- Teslagrad 2 and Teslagrad Remastered – Harness electromagnetic powers to solve physics-based puzzles and move seamlessly through Scandinavian-inspired environments. Yet, this land holds many dangers, as fearsome beasts stand in your way. Master the art of Teslamancy and defeat them to discover additional areas to explore. Plus, play a remastered version of the first Teslagrad game with enhanced visuals and 10 extra challenge levels in the Teslagrad Power Pack Edition featuring both games when it bolts onto the Nintendo Switch system later today! You can also purchase Teslagrad 2 and Teslagrad Remastered separately later today, too.
- Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
- SEGA GenesisTM – Nintendo Switch Online
- STREET FIGHTER II’ : SPECIAL CHAMPION EDITION improved on the original Street Fighter II when it entered the SEGA Genesis arena in 1993. This version adds even more options to keep the competition fierce, including mirror matches, new moves, the option to play in either Champion or Hyper modes, 11 speed settings, a Group Battle mode and it incorporates M. Bison, Balrog, Vega and Sagat as selectable fighters. Sonic boom!
- Pulseman is set in the far future of 2015, where the ambitious, genius scientist Doc Waruyama schemes to conquer the galaxy. But an electrifyingly heroic boy named Pulseman is here to stop him! Pulseman’s adventures take him inside computer networks and to cities all over the globe in this vibrant side-scroller developed by Game Freak.
- Kid Chameleon is a side-scrolling action game that features a hero with nine faces set in the world of holograms. Use the special powers of his nine different helmets to beat over 100 levels!
- Flicky is an arcade game starring the adorable blue bird who later went on to become a reoccurring character within the Sonic The Hedgehog series. Little chirps are sunbathing on the terrace when Flicky arrives to pick them up for snack time. But … oh, no! It’s that mean old cat Tiger! Jump to get away, then smack him with a hammer or a mug so Flicky can get those chirps home safe.
Game Trials:
- Space Some Clankers – Blast into a galaxy far away with this week’s free game trial*! Take charge of an elite squad of Republic Commandos during the height of the Clone Wars in STAR WARS Republic Commando. Complete missions, infiltrate enemy lines, and take on lethal and cunning opponents like brutal Trandoshan mercenaries and flying Geonosian warriors. Beginning later today, Nintendo Switch Online members can try out the full game for free! The free Game Trial period will last until April 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Plus, your save data carries over if you decide to purchase the game, so you won’t have to worry about losing your progress. You can also purchase the game at a 50% discount in Nintendo eShop until April 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Can you lead Delta Squad all the way to victory?
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- April Indie Sale – Ready to embark on your next indie adventure? Save on select digital games during the April Indie Sale! Shop on Nintendo.com or your Nintendo Switch system to purchase and download games so you can start playing them right away. Don’t delay, though—these deals only last through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 26.
- Earn 20% in Gold Points! – Here’s a golden opportunity you won’t want to miss! For a limited time, you can earn QUADRUPLE My Nintendo Gold Points*** on select digital games Featuring Mario & friends. That means you can earn 20% in Gold Points—which you can then use toward your next eligible digital purchase (digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online Memberships and even Game Vouchers). Check out the games https://www.nintendo.com/store/games/gold-points-offer/.
- Splatoon x The Legend of Zelda! – The next Splatfest* in Splatoon 3 is going to be a Splatoon x The Legend of Zelda collaboration! Plus, a limited-time bundle (containing the Splatoon 3 game and a 3-month individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online) is also on sale. The sale runs from April 17 at 9 a.m. PT to May 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/splatoon-x-the-legend-of-zelda-get-ready-for-a-special-splatfest-collaboration/.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
