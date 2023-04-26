Get a deep dive into Humanity (the game) before next month’s launch

With Humanity heading to PlayStation consoles, PC and VR platforms in a little less than a month, Enhance has recruited some members of their team (Executive Producer Mark MacDonald and UX Director Chris Johnston) to show off a little more than that wacky — but fun! — live action release date trailer did the other day.
The nearly 25 minute long Gameplay Deep Dive video seemingly leaves no stone or feature unturned. Check out the goods below, and stay tuned for the May 16th, 2023 launch for all announced platforms.
Humanity – Gameplay Deep Dive | PS5, PS4, PSVR & PS VR2 Games:
Watch Mark MacDonald and Chris Johnston from Enhance play HUMANITY in the Gameplay Deep Dive video. Get a closer look at the variety of puzzle-solving and boss-fighting levels in Story Mode and a sneak peek into Stage Creator and User Stages.
Topics covered:
- Intro to the story and gameplay basics
- Turn-by-turn look at Loop the Loop
- A glimpse at the collectible Goldy rewards
- Puzzle-based stages
- Meet the Others
- Arming your people
- Leading your followers
- Meet the Machines
- Challenge the bosses
- A look at User Stages and community content
- Making a stage in Stage Creator
HUMANITY launches May 16, 2023 on Steam and PS5/PS4 (PS VR/PS VR2 compatible) and is coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog from Day 1. (Available at no additional cost to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members.)
Also read more about it on PS Blog: Humanity: a gameplay deep dive into the upcoming PlayStation Plus puzzler