Nintendo eShop Update: Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, Peppa Pig: World Adventures

News

March 16th, 2023

by Paul Bryant


While there are plenty of new games hitting the eShop this week, the highlight is clear: Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, which finds the series exploring the witch’s origins. Playing as her pre-Bayo self, Cereza, the game has a different art style and different combat than the previous games. A demo was released last week if you want a taste of the game, and the good news is that your progress from that will transfer over if you buy the full game.

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
    • Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – Join the young witch Cereza, long before she is known as Bayonetta, as she journeys through the forbidden Avalon Forest to find the power to save her mother. Play as both Cereza and her stuffed-toy demon companion, Cheshire, as they wander through the enchanted forest. Plus, you can experience the beginning of Bayonetta’s story right now with the free demo available in Nintendo eShop. The Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon game will be available on March 17.
    • Have a Nice Death – Don the robes of Death Incorporated’s CEO – Death himself – in this hand-drawn 2D action roguelike game. Explore the darkly charming, procedurally generated departments of the corporation’s headquarters, and use an arsenal of weapons, spells and special curses in your mission to round up the rampaging employees who have been snatching up too many souls on Earth. Have a Nice Death launches for Nintendo Switch on March 22.

Activities:

  • Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 – Become MEGA in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2. Ride the grind rails of MEGA City and swerve on its streets on a sports bike. Go beyond the neon towers to the rest of the new biome: Cause havoc at Steamy Springs, drive a Neon Drifter to the Drift Ridge car track and sharpen your Kinetic Blade skills at Kenjutsu Crossing. Jump into MEGA City today!
  • My Nintendo SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Family Fun Sweepstakes – Enter for a chance to win a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, where you and your family can discover thrilling rides and immersive activities within the captivating Mushroom Kingdom at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD!* Visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/a838b15ba7ad61c9 to learn more.
  • OCTOPATH TRAVELER II Day & Night Printable Box Art Covers – Embark on an adventure of your own with eight reversible box art covers showcasing the day and night character artwork by Character Designer, Naoki Ikushima. Choose which character version you want to display with your physical version of the OCTOPATH TRAVELER II game. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/3af9df71e034fcec to learn more.
  • Metroid Prime Remastered Rewards Land on My Nintendo – Attention, Metroid fans! New My Nintendo rewards are now available, including wallpapers and the physical Metroid Prime Remastered Big Pin Set reward. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/5e6bcbaa67149393 to learn more.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

 

