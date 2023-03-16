Nintendo eShop Update: Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, Peppa Pig: World Adventures

While there are plenty of new games hitting the eShop this week, the highlight is clear: Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, which finds the series exploring the witch’s origins. Playing as her pre-Bayo self, Cereza, the game has a different art style and different combat than the previous games. A demo was released last week if you want a taste of the game, and the good news is that your progress from that will transfer over if you buy the full game.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – Join the young witch Cereza, long before she is known as Bayonetta, as she journeys through the forbidden Avalon Forest to find the power to save her mother. Play as both Cereza and her stuffed-toy demon companion, Cheshire, as they wander through the enchanted forest. Plus, you can experience the beginning of Bayonetta’s story right now with the free demo available in Nintendo eShop. The Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon game will be available on March 17.
- Have a Nice Death – Don the robes of Death Incorporated’s CEO – Death himself – in this hand-drawn 2D action roguelike game. Explore the darkly charming, procedurally generated departments of the corporation’s headquarters, and use an arsenal of weapons, spells and special curses in your mission to round up the rampaging employees who have been snatching up too many souls on Earth. Have a Nice Death launches for Nintendo Switch on March 22.
Activities:
- Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 – Become MEGA in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2. Ride the grind rails of MEGA City and swerve on its streets on a sports bike. Go beyond the neon towers to the rest of the new biome: Cause havoc at Steamy Springs, drive a Neon Drifter to the Drift Ridge car track and sharpen your Kinetic Blade skills at Kenjutsu Crossing. Jump into MEGA City today!
- My Nintendo SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Family Fun Sweepstakes – Enter for a chance to win a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, where you and your family can discover thrilling rides and immersive activities within the captivating Mushroom Kingdom at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD!* Visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/a838b15ba7ad61c9 to learn more.
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II Day & Night Printable Box Art Covers – Embark on an adventure of your own with eight reversible box art covers showcasing the day and night character artwork by Character Designer, Naoki Ikushima. Choose which character version you want to display with your physical version of the OCTOPATH TRAVELER II game. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/3af9df71e034fcec to learn more.
- Metroid Prime Remastered Rewards Land on My Nintendo – Attention, Metroid fans! New My Nintendo rewards are now available, including wallpapers and the physical Metroid Prime Remastered Big Pin Set reward. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/5e6bcbaa67149393 to learn more.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Save on Select Mario Games! – Celebrate the hero of the Mushroom Kingdom with two waves of savings on select Nintendo Switch games. The first half of the sale lasts until March 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. It features deals on digital games and DLC** featuring Mario and friends, including Mario Party Superstars, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and the Luigi’s Mansion 3: Multiplayer Pack DLC. The second wave of the sale runs from March 24 at 12 a.m. PT until April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This sale includes savings on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Remember that My Nintendo members also earn Gold Points*** on qualifying digital purchases. Even more good news, Mario fans! When you buy select digital games featured**** in the MAR10 Day sale, you’ll receive a code for a free 7-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online. Games on sale can be purchased directly in Nintendo eShop or on Nintendo.com at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#mar10-day.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Air Battle
- Alice Gear Aegis CS Concerto of Simulatrix
- Amber City
- Animals Names – Available March 20
- Arcade Archives TURBO FORCE
- Backbeat
- Bitter-Sweet Cohabitation – ビタースイート – 家出少女とワケあり同棲生活 –
- Blocky Farm
- Cute And Creepy – Available March 17
- Draw a Stickman EPIC 3
- emoji Kart Racer
- Fantasy Ball – Available March 18
- Flame Keeper – Available March 17
- FUR Squadron – Available March 17
- FurryFury: Smash & Roll – Available March 20
- Kung Fury: Street Rage – ULTIMATE EDITION – Available March 20
- Link The Cubes
- Loop
- Loot Box Simulator – Heroes of the Dark Age
- METAL DOGS
- My Little Prince – A jigsaw puzzle tale
- NONO ADVENTURE
- Off The Tracks – Available March 17
- Peppa Pig: World Adventures – Available March 17
- POST VOID
- Puzzle by Nikoli S Masyu
- Remnant: From the Ashes – Available March 21
- Saint Maker – Available March 22
- Sherlock Purr
- Showtime: Vampire Diaries
- Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL
- Space Haters
- Squad 51 vs. the Flying Saucers
- Steal It
- SUBWAY MIDNIGHT
- Tanky Tanks 2
- The Guise – Available March 17
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- The Three Little Pigs: Interactive Book
- The Treflik Family – Available March 17
- Unheard – Voices of Crime Edition – Available March 21
- Unmatched: Digital Edition