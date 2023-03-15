Natsume reveals new media, details for Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos

Natsume is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Harvest Moon franchise and today we have some new screens and game details for the next big installment in the series: Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos.
While we have yet to have platforms or anything other than a vague “later this year” release date, we do have the new media that shows off farming, animals and characters involved in various activities.
Check out those colorful screens and some details below!
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos screens:
Natsume Inc., a worldwide developer and publisher of family-oriented video games, today shared a first look at Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos. Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos is the latest installment in the beloved Harvest Moon franchise and will be launching later this year.
Today’s screenshots reveal some of the new features in Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos!
- Discover five unique towns with their own seasons, terrain, and villagers! Explore the world of Anthos while searching for Harvest Wisps, wild animals, mines and more!
- Care for livestock such as cows, sheep, chickens, and more, and earn bonuses on your farm for keeping a variety of animals!Woo five different bachelors and five different bachelorettes! Marry whoever your heart desires!
- Keep pets such as cats, dogs, parakeets, wolves, and more!
- Doc Jr. is back with a new and improved Expando-Farm that lets you easily move your farm around the land of Anthos!
- Cook multiple dishes in your kitchen at the same time!
“The 25th anniversary of Harvest Moon would not be complete without Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos,” said Hiro Maekawa, President and CEO of Natsume Inc. “This new installment is the culmination of over 30 games! Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos includes beloved characters, like the Harvest Sprites and Harvest Goddess, and familiar goals like farming and caring for animals but also takes the player in new directions as they explore a new world. Every part of this new title has been shaped by our company mission – Make Everyone Happy!”
The land players will explore is known as Anthos, and is home to the Harvest Sprites, spirits that protect people and nature, as well as the goddess of nature known as the Harvest Goddess. However, about 10 years ago, an unprecedented eruption in Anthos’s volcanic region forced the Harvest Goddess and her Harvest Sprites to use all their powers to protect the people. The people were saved, but the eruption left the villages cut off from each other…
Believing that the separated villages and people would one day be reconnected, the Harvest Goddess sent a bottle into the ocean with a letter and a magic key, then fell into a deep sleep…