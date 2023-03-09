Gerrit Cole is your MLB Perfect Inning 23 cover star

Com2uS announced today that New York Yankees All-Star pitcher will be gracing the cover of MLB Perfect Inning 23. Pre registration starts for the IOS & Android game today 3/9/2023. Pre-registering today nabs you a Gerrit Cole highlight card and dozens of player packs when the game launches in March 2023.
MLB Perfect Inning 23 is the follow up to MLB Perfect Inning 22 and MLB Perfect Inning 22 Ultimate, which will sunset when MLB Perfect Inning 23 releases. MLB Perfect Inning 23 aims to build on the 3D visuals and animations in MLB Perfect Inning Ultimate by offering improvements to gameplay, the interface, and more.
According to Com2us, Here is what fans of the franchise can expect:
- Featured Player Gerrit Cole: Hot off a record-setting season as the first Yankees right-hander in history to lead the league in strikeouts, power pitcher Gerrit Cole is MLB Perfect Inning 23’s star athlete. Pre-register to score his Highlight Card, plus 23 Platinum, Gold, and Advanced Player Packs.
- The Best Baseball On the Go: The Perfect Inning franchise is known for its faithful, no-compromises on-the-field action, and this year’s update is no exception. Experience lifelike visuals with realistic player animations and a game engine designed from the ground up for baseball. Every throw, pitch, and swing counts, wherever fans want to play.
- Big Rewards: During the Ultimate Welcome Event, players of MLB Perfect Inning 22 can obtain special rewards including Platinum Player Packs for making the jump to Perfect Inning 23, plus Perfect Inning Coins based on their Perfect Inning 22 achievements.
- New Content: Team up with fellow club members for the all new Club Match mode, featuring unique challenges to tackle as a team. Collect legendary baseball players through the new SE (Special Edition) Legend Cards.
- More Ways to Play: The new Club Match missions join Franchise mode, Live Season mode, Rank Missions, and the real-time competition of PvP League, all updated with the 2023 season’s stadiums, rosters, uniforms, and match-ups.
MLB Perfect Inning 23 is expected to release later in March and will be available on IOS and Android devices.
MLB Perfect Inning Launch Trailer:
Continue your dynasty in MLB Perfect Inning 23 by pre-registering! Get the All-Time Best Rewards. Participate Now!