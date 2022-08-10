Out of the Park Baseball 23 slides to mobile with new version of OOTP Go

Get ready to experience the best of Out of the Park Baseball 23 from anywhere! Com2uS has released OOTP Go 23, the mobile version of the award-winning sports strategy series, bringing the major updates from the PC game to Android and iOS devices everywhere.
With OOTP Go 23, mobile gamers can experience beautiful 3D gameplay and deep customization, and access all of the teams in the MLB and KBO (Korea Baseball Organization) franchises along with new updates to the Perfect Team mode, and much more. All new this year, rookies and veterans alike can also level up their skills and manage like the pros with the all-new tutorial feature.
OOTP Go screenshots:
OOTP Go 23 – New Key Features:
- Franchise Mode – Players can experience OOTP’s unique single-player franchise mode running their favorite MLB, KBO, or fictional baseball organization. Control every aspect of any franchise from the 1931, 1971, and/or 2001 MLB season for free. The 2022 KBO season and all other historical MLB seasons (1901-2022) are available via in-app purchase.
- 3D gameplay in gorgeous MLB and KBO stadiums – OOTP Go 23 features the full 3D in-game experience in the MLB and KBO stadiums that players know and love. The newest 3D animations and strategic real-time decision-making are all here too.
- Complete Fictional League support – For players who can’t get enough of the OOTP 23 configuration options for Fictional leagues, comes OOTP Go 23, available for free to all players.
- A full Perfect Team 23 Mode – The complete Perfect Team 23 experience is in OOTP Go 23! Players can set their lineups and strategies, peruse the Card Shop, experience Tournaments, and Perfect Draft competitions in full.