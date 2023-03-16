Atlus releases accolades trailer for a trio of Persona titles ahead of upcoming sale

What’s stopping you from playing a Persona title? Well it certainly isn’t your platform of choice anymore! These dark, but quirky RPGs featured fantastic stories, intense combat and spawned numerous memorable characters, are pretty much on every modern platform thanks to Atlus’ dedication to casting the widest net possible.
Today ahead of these trio of re-released titles going on sale on various digital storefront, the publisher released a new accolades trailer giving us a quick recap of what reviewers thought of these games. Now’s the best time to submit your application, whether you join S.E.E.S., Inaba’s Investigation Team or those slippery Phantom Thieves, or if you’re a madman…all three.
Details of how long the titles are on sale and how much savings you’ll be netting is listed below. Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal are available now on PC, Switch and the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
PlayStation Essential Picks Sale – March 15 to March 29
- Persona 3 Portable – 20% off
- Persona 4 Golden – 20% off
- Persona 5 Royal – 30% off
Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series – March 14 to March 27
- Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden bundle – 25% off
- Persona 5 Royal – 30% off
Steam Spring Sale – March 16 to March 23
- Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden bundle – 5% off
- Persona 3 Portable – 20% off
- Persona 4 Golden – 20% off
- Persona 5 Royal – 35% off
Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, & Persona 3 Portable — Accolades Trailer:
