All aboard! Honkai: Star Rail gets a PC/mobile launch date, confirmed PlayStation release

Honkai: Star Rail, HoYoverse’s follow-up of sorts to the incredibly popular Genshin Impact, finally has an official launch date for PC and mobile: April 26th, 2023!
The stylish free-to-play space fantasy/sci-fi RPG has also been confirmed for PlayStation platforms as expected, although there’s no release date for those as of yet. As fans of Genshin Impact we’re definitely eager to hop aboard this new experience either way.
Have a look at the Boarding Preparation Special Program trailer along with new screens.
Honkai: Star Rail screens:
Boarding Preparation Special Program | Honkai: Star Rail:
Honkai: Star Rail is a brand-new space fantasy RPG title with a journey through immense worlds of the unknown. The game features fantasy elements with myths and legends integrated into the space sci-fi story. Combined with the intuitive turn-based combat system, large maps with maze exploration, and immersive storylines, together they compose an interstellar melody filled with surprises and rewarding experiences that echo throughout the universe!
Here are some basic facts about Honkai: Star Rail:
- Genre: Space Fantasy RPG
- Platforms: Epic Games Store, PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation
- Developer & Publisher: HoYoverse
- Official Release date: April 26, 2023 at 10 am (UTC+8); PlayStation release date is pending