Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition enters the PS VR2 ring on April 4th

Creed: Rise to Glory was an incredibly solid virtual reality boxing experience so we’re more than excited to get into the ring with the remastered version due to be made available on April 4th, 2023 for the PlayStation VR2 (see the original announcement here).
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition for the PS VR2 will just miss the debut of theatrical release of Creed III by a few weeks, but the timing still seems ripe for the crossover content they have prepared for Championship Edition which will include new characters, costumes and locations inspired by the movie.
Those who already own the original game for the PlayStation VR can get the enhanced VR2 upgrade for $19.99/$29.99 depending on the version. Meta Quest 2 gamers will also receive the new content at the same time.
Check out the official PS VR2 teaser trailer and new details below.
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition | PS VR2 Announcement Teaser Trailer:
Survios, the industry-leading virtual reality studio, and MGM Interactive Inc., a subsidiary of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios Inc. (MGM), are excited to confirm the return of CREED: RISE TO GLORY with CREED: RISE TO GLORY – CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION. In connection with the nationwide theatrical release of CREED III debuting March 3rd, 2023, CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION will feature new characters, costumes and locations based on the film.
The exciting remaster arrives on the PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) on April 4th, with standard and deluxe editions available now for pre-order on the PlayStation Store. Priced at $39.99 Standard Edition, $49.99 Deluxe Edition, PlayStation Plus users will also receive a limited time exclusive, specialty Adonis Creed costume along with a 10% discount on pre-orders. Owners of the original PSVR game can upgrade to the enhanced and expanded PS VR2 version for $19.99 (Standard Edition) or $29.99 (Deluxe Edition). In addition, CREED: RISE TO GLORY – CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION will also be arriving on Meta Quest 2 on April 4th.
An evolution of the highly successful CREED: RISE TO GLORY VR game, CREED: RISE TO GLORY – CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION brings players back to the ring, this time with a fresh set of gloves. Go toe-to-toe with familiar and unexpected contenders to establish your boxing legacy in a heart-pounding and cinematic experience. You play as Adonis Creed, son of heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, as you train hard in the gym under the tutelage of the legendary Rocky Balboa. As you make your way up the ranks, go “one round at a time” against iconic franchise characters across different arenas to prove that you have what it takes to become a champion.
This upcoming release will deliver new technical, performance, and quality-of-life upgrades over the original, utilizing the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation VR2 hardware and features to deliver the excitement and challenge of a high-stakes match in the ring
- Enjoy enhanced fidelity with 4K/HDR support
- Foveated rendering ensures the action looks best wherever you’re looking
- See more of each match with a 110º field of view
- Engage in more accurate combat with advanced controller tracking
- Feel every punch with impact haptics in your PS VR2 Sense controllers and PS VR2 headset
- Hear Rocky Balboa yelling from the corner thanks to 3D audio powered by PS5’s Tempest Audio tech
- Get into each game more quickly than ever with lightning-fast load times
- Take the fight online with cross-platform PvP and optimized matchmaking
Players will experience brand-new game content, modes, and settings to create a more immersive and personalized experience for beginner and seasoned CREED players alike. CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION expands the Creed universe with new story chapters, characters, and location based on Creed III. More information will be released soon.
“We’re thrilled to pair up again with MGM and expand on what CREED: RISE TO GLORY has to offer for old and new fans alike,” said TQ Jefferson, Chief Product Officer at Survios. “Fights have never felt more visceral, as we intend to deliver an even more immersive boxing experience, only possible with the hardware and features of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2.”
Robert Marick, Head of MGM Consumer Products, said, “CREED: RISE TO GLORY was hugely successful with fans of the franchise and we’re looking forward to bringing this new, remastered game, CREED: RISE TO GLORY – CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION to them. The new game will be a great way for audiences to continue to immerse themselves in the story of Adonis Creed, which is sure to capture the imaginations of fans of the first two films and the upcoming 3rd installment.”