Elden Ring expansion “Shadow of The Erdtree” announced in our darkest hour!

Rise Tarnished! Like a thief in the night Bandai Namco has teased on the official Elden Ring Twitter account that a new expansion is in development for the most acclaimed title of 2022. The title of the expansion, “Shadow of the Erdtree” is the only information we have available at the moment, but plenty of tarnished are ready to explore more of the Lands Between.
“ Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.
An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.
We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.”
Elden Ring is available now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.
Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.
An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.
We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw
— ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023