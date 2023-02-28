Pokémon Day Direct Recap

The yearly Pokémon Day tradition is here, and with that The Pokémon Company held its annual Pokémon Day Direct. In it we got a taste of what’s to come from our favorite pocket monsters, this 25 minute direct event hosted by the CEO of the Pokémon Company Tsunekazu Ishihara. The showcase featured all kinds of announcements regarding the video games we all know and love, the ever popular trading card game, mobile apps and even a surprise new show announcement for Netflix. So grab your Pokedex and let’s take a look at what’s coming from the house of the Electric Mouse.
Chris Brown, Director of Global Esports & Events producer for The Pokémon Company kicked us off with some information about the upcoming Pokémon World Championships 2023. For the first time ever, the Pokémon Championships will be taking place in Japan. From 8/11 to 8/23 Pokémon trainers from all around the world will gather in Yokohama, Japan to try to compete at Pokémon TCG, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon Go and Pokémon Unite to try and become Pokémon Masters. The above image was revealed as the special commemorative poster for this year’s festivities.
We then got a trailer for a newer version of the original Pokémon TCG base set. The set is a collaboration between nendo, Creatures and The Pokémon Company. The “premium Pokémon TCG set that will last a lifetime” is called Pokémon TCG classic. Set as a one time purchase, like most standard board games, you receive 3 pre-built decks, headlined by one of the final evolutions of the original 3 Kanto starters. These decks will also feature newly printed cards such as Ho-oh EX and Lugia EX. The cards that come in this set will not be tournament legal and its static decks are perfect for families wanting to learn how to play the TCG. Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic will be available in the Pokémon Center and a local game store in late 2023.
Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic includes:
- A game board that folds up to store all the items included in Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic.
- A toolbox for storing stackable damage counters, Poison and Burn markers, and metal orbs.
- Three Pokémon TCG decks featuring Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise, as well as newly printed cards to go along with the classics.
- Three deck boxes featuring Energy symbols matching the included Pokémon TCG decks.
Pokémon Concierge Trailer:
One of the bigger surprises of the day came in the form of a new collaboration between The Pokémon Company and Netflix. Pokémon Concierge will be a stop-motion anime featuring Haru, the concierge of the Pokémon Resort and she will be joined by her assistant Psyduck. Details of the show are very scarce, but this is an exciting addition to the Pokémon animation catalog.
The Pokémon Company’s COO Takato Utsunomiya hosts the gaming section of the Pokémon direct. His first announcement is an update on Pokémon Unite. The MOBA entering its 2nd year of service has surpassed 100 million total downloads worldwide. In celebration, a new Legendary Pokémon was added to the game. The sword wielding Zacian from Pokémon Sword joins the battle. The event runs from 2/26 until 3/26. Players can also pick up a gold Zacain boost emblem using the Gift Code : PokémonDAY.
Pokémon Cafe Remix is getting a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC update. The Paldea players parading to the cafe are the starters of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. These three will be joined by Celebi,Victini, Mimikyu and Eevee, who are returning as delivery candidates. As a part of Pokémon Day, a special outfit for Greninja is being made available for players of Pokémon Cafe Remix in the form of a Great Chef outfit.
Pokémon Masters EX will be seeing six new classic trainers joining the Battle. Dragon trainers Cynthia from Pokémon Diamond and Pearl and Lance from Pokémon Red & Blue, Iris and Alder from Pokémon Black & White, Steven from Ruby and Sapphire and Diantha from Pokémon X & Y will be able to team up with.
As part of its year 3 celebration, trainers from the Sword and Shield Game will be added to the game and they will be partnered up with one of the 3 Kanto Legendary birds. Hop, your ally in Pokémon Sword and Shield will be partnered up with Zapdos, Bede, who will be partnered with Articuno and Marine, who will be partnered with Moltres.
Pokémon Sleep INTRODUCTION VIDEO:
It’s not a meme anymore! Pokémon Sleep has been reintroduced, slated for a Summer 2023 release date. The app which acts as a sleeping game, will track your sleeping patterns and lump you into one of 3 sleeping types. Dozing, Snoozing, and slumbering. You will interact with your Pokémon by sleeping. The game is intended to entertain you with sleep. I can not wait to disappoint my Pokémon and pass along my terrible sleeping habits.
Pokémon GO PLUS + Into vid:
The Pokémon Company has updated its Pokémon Go plus device. The new Pokémon Go Plus + is going to be compatible with Pokémon Sleep and of course Pokémon Go, The device will sing you a lullaby and reward you for a good night’s sleep. You click it before you go to bed and activate it as soon as you wake up, allowing it to deliver you a sleep analysis. The Plus Plus will also allow you to control Pokémon Go without using your smartphone. The Pokémon Go Plus+ will be available in July 2023 and will retail for $54.99.
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet – The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC:
The Direct wrapped up with details regarding updates to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Two Tera Raid Pokémon battles were added. The Walking Wake, which is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and Iron Leave, which is exclusive to Pokémon Violet. Both Tera Raid battles are now available to play. Lasty, a two part expansion pack was announced for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet titled: “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero”. The first part which is slated to release in the Fall of 2023 is called: “The Teal Mask.” You will visit the island of Kitakami as part of a school trip. The second part, slated for release in winter 2023 is titled “The Indigo Disk”. In this part you will study as an exchange student at the Blueberry Academy. More Pokémon will also be added to the Paldea Pokedex. The Hidden Secret Treasure of Area Zero is available to pre-order now on the Nintendo eShop for $34.99
The Pokémon Group has surprised and delighted with today’s announcements. What was your favorite announcement from the Pokémon Day Direct? Was there anything you were expecting to get announced that didn’t?