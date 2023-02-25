Koei Tecmo releases a demo and trailer ahead of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s launch next week

Koei Tecmo released a new trailer and 2nd demo for their upcoming action RPG Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Developed by Team Ninja, it’s a title set during a dark fantasy version of the Han Dynasty. The latest demo which will be available from February 24th ’til March 26th will allow you to take on beasts and demons in the first two chapters of the game. Having a save from the demo will grant you the Crouching Dragon Helmet when transferred to the full version of the title.
The title is set for a March 3rd release and there are plenty of pre-order incentives for the title. Early purchasers will receive the Baihu Armor. Digital pre-orders will receive the previous item as well as the Zhuque armor. Purchasers of the Steelbook version of the title will receive the Crown of Zhurong and Crown of Gonggong.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be available on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screens:
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Launch Trailer:
Watch the official launch trailer of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and get a glimpse of the dark Three Kingdoms infested with demons, but from the depths of darkness, a dragon soars. Will you be the dragon that soars or the one facing it?
Game Available March 3, 2023
Pre-orders available now, as well as purchase bonuses. Find out more here – https://teamninja-studio.com/wolong/
A demo is available from Feb. 24 through March 26, 2023 across all systems including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via Windows and Steam.