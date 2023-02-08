Get a look at Destiny 2: Lightfall’s new Darkness subclass Strand abilities in action

With Destiny 2: Lightfall finally just around the corner (it goes live for all platforms on February 28th, 2023), Bungie has dropped off a new trailer highlighting the most important aspect of the much anticipated new expansion — the dramatic Darkness subclass, Strand-based supers and abilities!
As for supers, there’s one a piece for Warlocks, Titans and Hunters, all of which can be seen in screens and video form below. There’s also a new official Bl;og post highlighting the new abilities as well, right here: https://www.bungie.net/7/en/News/article/inside-strand
Destiny 2: Lightfall – Strand ability screens:
Destiny 2: Lightfall | Strand Trailer:
Today, Bungie released a new trailer showcasing Strand, the next Darkness subclass being introduced in Destiny 2: Lightfall. The trailer highlights Guardians using their Strand abilities throughout the neon city of Neomuna.
New Strand Supers:
- Warlock Broodweaver: Needlestorm
- Floating into the air, Warlocks conjure a wave of piercing Strand missiles. After the missiles strike their enemies, they detonate and reweave themselves into Threadlings that chase after nearby targets.
- Titan Berserker: Blade Fury
- Titans weave large blades onto their arms while they roam the battlefield using light and heavy attacks. Light attacks allow Titans to quickly slash enemies and build energy for their heavy attack, in which they swing their blades to launch projectiles that suspend and incapacitate enemies on impact.
- Hunter Threadrunner: Silkstrike
- Hunters weave a rope dart to strike down their enemies. The light attack throws the dart forward to strike a single enemy. Hitting an enemy with the tip of the dart deals bonus damage, and defeating enemies in this manner causes them to explode. The heavy attack swings the rope dart around a large area, damaging all nearby enemies.
With Strand, each class has access to the new Grapple ability, which will give players the power to swing around Neomuna and take on the Shadow Legion. Destiny 2: Lightfall launches on February 28.
“Inside Strand” Blog Post: https://www.bungie.net/7/en/News/article/inside-strand.