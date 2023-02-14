A new Wild Hearts trailer explores your home in Azuma, Minato!

Wild Hearts is a few days away from hopefully capturing the attention of hunting game fans everywhere, but this wouldn’t stop EA and Koei Tecmo from revealing more about this open world title. Yesterday the company released more details about the title, the first a trailer regarding the player’s home base in the game, Minato village. The other a blog post showcasing some of the voice actors who will be giving the denizens of Azuma life.
While the cast isn’t a who’s who of voice acting, I do appreciate the names listed sounding less, how do you put it politely…Caucasian. The standouts of the case for me personally include Kane Kosugi, who is the son of Sho Kosugi and frequent competitor of the Sasuke aka Ninja Warrior for fans of OG G4 and Miracle Vell Magic, which is a name that just goes hard.
We’re in the final stretch as Wild Hearts will be released this Friday February 17th, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Here’s hoping I see some of you in the mystical land of Azuma!
WILD HEARTS Official Story Trailer | Welcome to Minato:
Enter the village of Minato to meet the allies who will aid you in your hunt and help you protect the people of Azuma in WILD HEARTS. Meet Natsume, Ujishige and more, from blacksmith to scientist, each one will be crucial to your survival against the fierce Kemono. The villagers, together with your fellow hunters and the ancient technology known as Karakuri, will help you emerge victorious against even the most powerful of beasts.
Master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts. WILD HEARTS is a unique twist on the hunting genre where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op.
Developed by Omega Force, the Japanese studio behind the DYNASTY WARRIORS franchise and in partnership with EA Originals, WILD HEARTS takes you on an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan