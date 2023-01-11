Simon Pegg to include Harry Potter as part of his Legacy, thanks to a new role revealed today

Looks like Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche software removed the cloak of invisibility on voice actor details regarding their upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy. The much maligned title set in the world of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter will give players the feeling of attending the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, 100 years before the start of the events of the books. The player character, whose gender will be chosen at the beginning of the game, will be voiced by Sebastian Croft (Male) and Amelia Gething (Female) respectively. While the voice options are limited to these two actors, visually players will have a deep tool set to customize your avatar to your liking.
Jason Anthony who will be taking on dual roles of providing the voice to the Sorting Hat and Nearly Headless Nick, an apparition which roams Gryffindor Tower. The game also managed to recruit an alumni of the films to take on a role as Luke Youngblood, who portrayed Lee Jordan will be switching houses to play Everett Clopton, a Ravenclaw mischief maker. Juxtaposing the disruptive Mr. Clopton is Mahendra Pehlwaan who is a “by the book” student that will be voiced by Adam O’Connor. The final Ravenclaw house member revealed today is Amit Thakkar, described as “a bright and well-read student who would leap at the chance to help a friend in need, though, once in the thick of things, often realizes he might be better off reading about certain adventures than experiencing them”, he will be portrayed by Asif Ali.
The details don’t stop as also learn about some of the educators who will be guiding your student experience. The first sports a familiar surname, Professor Matilda Weasley who is the deputy headmistress of the school and is portrayed by Lesley Nicol. Kandace Caine voices Professor Onai, a teacher of divination and a seer whose confidence has fallen drastically due to her inability to foresee a personal tragedy. The last academic revealed is the professor of astronomy, Satyavati Shah, voiced by Sohm Kapila.
I think I’ve buried the lead long enough… Simon Pegg, known for roles in films such as Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and the J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek trilogy, has also signed on the voice Phineas Nigellus Black, the headmaster of Hogwarts. Phineas is said to be someone who is woefully under qualified for the job, but he is adept at avoiding work and the student body, while focusing his efforts on grooming his immaculate facial hair and this reputation in the wizarding world. It will be interesting to see how comedic Pegg’s performance will be and the amount of backlash he will get for taking on a role in the property whose detractors have gotten ever increasingly vocal.
So these are some of the people you will meet during your fifth year at Hogwarts, what exciting adventures will you embark on, what mysteries will you uncover and most importantly how will you do in class? All this and more when Hogwarts Legacy hits current gen consoles and PC on February 10th, last gen consoles on April 4th and bringing up the rear the Nintendo Switch on July 25th.
Headmaster Black’s Legacy | Hogwarts Legacy (Simon Pegg Reveal):
Hogwarts Legacy voice talent art:
