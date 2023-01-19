Nintendo eShop Update: Persona 4 Golden, Fire Emblem Engage

After a very quiet eShop update last week, the Switch is seeing the release of a few higher profile games this week, headlined by a remastered version of Persona 4 Golden. P4G achieved cult classic status thanks to its Vita release about a decade ago, so this Switch version will ensure even more people get a chance to experience it. It’s joined by Persona 3 Portable, so anyone looking for that particular strain of JRPG is in luck this week.
On top of that, also sees the return of the venerable Fire Emblem series, with Fire Emblem Engage being released tomorrow. Its received strong reviews, so it’s sure to be worth checking out if you’re a fan.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated eShop Game Store list here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Fire Emblem Engage – Team up with iconic heroes from past Fire Emblem games and add their power to yours in this new Fire Emblem story! Legendary heroes called Emblems grant incredible power to the one who holds the 12 Emblem Rings. However, the Fell Dragon and ancient nemesis of the Divine Dragon has risen and seeks the rings for his own evil gain. Command the army of the Divine Dragon through turn-based battles across the continent and bring peace back to Elyos. Each battle is different, requiring its own strategy and approach. Plan attacks carefully when commanding each hero with their own moves and weapons while using the terrain, positioning and unique talents of the heroes to defeat the enemy across the grid-based battlefield. Tailor your experience with a range of difficulty and game modes suited for all skill levels. Casual Mode sees fallen allies revived after a battle, while they’ll be lost forever when using Classic Mode. If you make a major error in combat, use the Draconic Time Crystal to rewind and try again, in any mode! The Fire Emblem Engage game will be available on Jan. 20.
- Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden – Experience the iconic, critically acclaimed RPG that reinvented the Persona series, Persona 3 Portable, and the world-renowned Persona 4 Golden, now newly remastered. In Persona 3, shortly after transferring to Gekkoukan High School, the protagonist encounters the “Dark Hour.” Unfamiliar stillness swallows the city, people turn into eerie coffins and otherworldly monsters called Shadows swarm. In Persona 4, the protagonist and his teammates chase after the truth when a chain of mysterious murders begins in the rural town of Inaba, and they find themselves opening the door to another world. Persona 4 promises unforgettable adventures, meaningful bonds and heartwarming experiences shared together with friends. Both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are available today separately or as a bundle together.
Activities:
- Double Gold Point Promotion for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Members – Until Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can get double My Nintendo Gold Points* on the purchase of eligible digital games and DLC** in Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store. That means members can earn 10% in Gold Points, which can then be used toward their next eligible purchase. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Matter of Principle
- A Space for the Unbound
- Arcade Archives SENJYO
- Brawl.io
- Clunky Hero – Available Jan. 25
- Counter Bottle Shooter-Pro Aim Master Target Bottle Shoot 3D Game Strike Pistol – Available Jan. 20
- Courageous Deduction Nori 2 Betrayed Nori
- Demolish & Build Classic – Available Jan. 21
- Drift & Drive – Available Jan. 20
- Escape to the Ocean – Available Jan. 20
- Fury Fight: Gangsters of City
- Gardenia – Available Jan. 20
- Graze Counter GM
- Hack and Shoot Heroes
- Harem Girl Isabella – Available Jan. 20
- Midnight Runner – Blade Galaxy Beat Puzzle Legacy 3D Games Ultimate Edition – Available Jan. 20
- Minimal Move
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 – Available Jan. 20
- NeverAwake
- OmegaBot – Available Jan. 20
- Peachy Boy – Available Jan. 20
- Pixel Game Maker Series BombMachine Gunzohg
- Puzzle by Nikoli S Heyawake
- Right and Down – Available Jan. 24
- Rubber Bandits
- Salamander County Public Television
- She Wants Me Dead Deluxe Edition
- Sissa’s Path – Available Jan. 25
- Smilemo
- Snake Game
- Switch Sides
- Swords & Bones Deluxe Edition
- The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow – Available Jan. 25
- Touhou Fan-made Virtual Autography
- Trenches – Available Jan. 20
- UnderDungeon
- Void Prison
- ZUMIMAN