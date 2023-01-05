«

»

Nintendo eShop Update: Children of Silentown, Melatonin, WRC Generations

Categories:

News

January 5th, 2023

by Paul Bryant


What this week’s eShop update lacks in quality, it makes up for in quantity: there are more than 50 new games hitting the Switch this week.

While none of the games are exactly high-profile, there are a few that look promising. Children of Silentown is a point-and-click adventure from Daedalic, who specialize that particular genre, and its Steam demo has received plenty of very positive reviews. Elsewhere, Melatonin looks like a pastel-colored rhythm game fever dream, and it was one of the games that got surprise dropped during Nintendo’s pre-Christmas Indie World blitz.

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list here.

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Activities:

  • Double Gold Point Promotion for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass Members – Until Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can get double My Nintendo Gold Points* on the purchase of eligible digital games and DLC** in Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store. That means members can earn 10% in Gold Points, which can then be used toward their next eligible purchase. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

$20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code] (Software Download)
See larger image

$20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code] (Software Download)

New From: $20.00 In Stock
buy now

This post has no tag