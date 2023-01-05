Nintendo eShop Update: Children of Silentown, Melatonin, WRC Generations

What this week’s eShop update lacks in quality, it makes up for in quantity: there are more than 50 new games hitting the Switch this week.
While none of the games are exactly high-profile, there are a few that look promising. Children of Silentown is a point-and-click adventure from Daedalic, who specialize that particular genre, and its Steam demo has received plenty of very positive reviews. Elsewhere, Melatonin looks like a pastel-colored rhythm game fever dream, and it was one of the games that got surprise dropped during Nintendo’s pre-Christmas Indie World blitz.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list here.
This week's Nintendo Download includes the following content:
Until Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can get double My Nintendo Gold Points on the purchase of eligible digital games and DLC in Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store.
Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
- 12 Labours of Hercules VI: Race for Olympus
- ABC Follow Me: Food Festival
- ABC Kids Bundle
- Age of Heroes: The Beginning
- Aircraft Carrier Survival
- AlphaLink
- Animal Golf – Battle Race
- Arcade Archives BUBBLE BOBBLE
- Arcade Archives Metal Hawk
- Balls of Fame Holiday Bundle
- Boxer
- Breakfast Bar Tycoon Premium Edition
- Checkers Quest Bundle
- Children of Silentown – Available Jan. 11
- Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys Definitive Edition
- CRYGHT
- CRYSTORLD
- Everybody’s Home Run Derby
- Extreme Snowboard
- Flipped On – Available Jan. 9
- Grabitoons!
- Gravity Thrust
- Guntech 2
- HEROish
- Hollow World: Dark Knight
- Humongous Classic Collection
- Hyper Gunsport
- Infected run to Survive: Zombie Apocalypse Survival Story Shooter Dead Cry
- Kids Puzzle – 2 in 1 Bundle
- League of Enthusiastic Losers Ultimate Edition
- Lost Dream Stars – Available Jan. 10
- Lost Snowmen
- Maximus 2
- Melatonin
- Merge Your Room Extended Edition
- Neon Souls – Available Jan. 6
- Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Klondike Solitaire
- Pancake Bar Tycoon Premium Edition – Available Jan. 6
- Pid Deluxe Edition
- Pixel Boy – Lost in the Castle
- Pixel Family Fun
- Pixel Game Maker Series Pearl Vs Grey
- Quest Hunter: Deluxe Edition
- Risk your life to get your dinner back -Nyanzou action game-
- Scrap Riders – Available Jan. 9
- Slots Royale: 777 Casino Games
- Super Puzzle Pack 2
- Syndrome Ultimate Edition
- Tumbleweed Destiny
- World War Battle Heroes Field Armies Call of Prison Duty Simulator
- WRC Generations – The Official Game
- Zombie Survival