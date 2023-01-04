Buy Disney Dreamlight Valley at a discount… for now

One of the games that everyone on the staff slept on in 2022 was Gameloft’s Disney Dreamlight Valley. Think Animal Crossing with a healthy heaping of that Disney Magic. Live amongst your favorite animated characters from the House of the Mouse, clear the Dark Thorns and push back against the mysterious faction known as The Forgetting in this chill life sim. The game has garnered quite an active player base in its early access build and it’s hoping to launch fully as a free to play sometime in 2023.
However if you wish to get down to the valley right now the Founder’s Pack is on sale at various digital storefronts which will grant you access to the title right now. Those interested better act soon as these savings are likely to go away at the strike of midnight in a couple of days. Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently available on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms, the title also supports cross save so you can start on one platform and pick up on another!
Nintendo of America – New Years Sale
- End Date – January 15, 2023
- Standard Edition Founder’s Pack – 25% off
- Ultimate Edition Founder’s Pack – 30% off
Epic Games Store – Holiday Sale 2022
- End Date – January 5, 2023
- Standard Edition Founder’s Pack – 25% off
- Ultimate Edition Founder’s Pack – 30% off
Steam – Steam Winter Sale
- End Date – January 5, 2023
- Standard Edition Founder’s Pack – 25% off
- Ultimate Edition Founder’s Pack – 30% off
PlayStation – Holiday/January Sale
- End Date – January 6, 2023
- Standard Edition Founder’s Pack – 25% off
- Ultimate Edition Founder’s Pack – 30% off