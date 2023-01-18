Meet Dani the latest slayer to join the Dead Island 2 roster

Dead Island 2 appears to be shaping up nicely, and Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have been busy slowly revealing new playable slayers that will be available on day one for the action packed FPS zombie slaying adventure.
Today’s reveal is Dani, who is a rule breaking, retail assistant with apparently a lot of pent of aggression — perfect for taking down endless zombie hordes.
Check out the Dani character specific trailer below! Dead Island 2 will launch April 28th, 2023 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and the PC (via the Epic Games Store).
Dead Island 2 – Meet the Slayers: Dani:
If you’re going to be traversing a hellish world filled with very hungry zombies around every corner, you should probably know who it is you’re traveling with. Well, it’s time to meet the slayers of Dead Island 2. Today, acquaint yourself with Dani.
Dani is all about takin’ names, breaking rules, and shooting zombies directly in the face, a worthwhile skill set to have in the dangerous world of HELL-A, to be sure. You don’t want to find yourself on Dani’s bad side, so make sure not to take her abilities for granted.