Treachery in Beatdown City gets remix’d with new DLC

Editor’s Note: The author of this news post is long time friends with the team at NuChallenger and HurakanWorks.
At last night’s NY Game Awards, the proprietor of NuChallenger Shawn Alexander Allen revealed that his title Treachery in Beatdown City will be getting a new content update and launching on a new platform this April. Treachery in Beatdown City, a beat’em up/action RPG hybrid has had a groundswell of grassroots support will see it hit a new neighborhood, the Xbox platform on April 27th. This arrival also brings the Ultra Remix update, a free update that seeks to bring new maps, new enemies, new mechanics, new music.
Which means more scummy denizens of Beatdown City to pummel as three strangers from different walks of life team up to rescue President Orama from the Ninja terrorists who kidnapped him. Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix will be available for free for players who own the base title on PC and Switch, the DLC will be baked into the Xbox release when it launches April 27th.
Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix Trailer 1:
Treachery in Beatdown City : Ultra Remix is the huge update to Treachery in Beatdown City on Nintendo Switch and PC, and dropping for the first time on #xbox April 27th, 2023.
http://linktr.ee/beatdowncity
Website: http://beatdowncity.com