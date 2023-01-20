GTA Trilogy arrives on Steam, launches soon on Epic

Less than 18 months after Rockstar Games delisted Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas from Steam as part of the trilogy’s Definitive Edition re-release, yesterday the three games returned to Steam, and will be arriving on the Epic Games Store by the end of the month.
While the three games are some of most influential in history, the Definitive Edition was less-than-well-received when it came out in 2021. Not only did the gameplay feel dated, the promised improvements and enhancements never materialized, and all three games looked and played a lot worse than they did in their original state.
Nonetheless, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Steam and Epic versions are free of the bugs that plagued the Definitive Edition when it first came out. Early returns don’t seem promising, but the fact the game is playable on the Steam Deck and on sale for 50% off until February 2nd makes it awfully tempting nonetheless.
Read the full details below!
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on Steam, and on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale.
In addition to modern controls, graphical and environmental upgrades, and other enhancements — these versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are Playable on Steam Deck and support additional features including achievements and more.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is also currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher — and will release later in January on the Epic Games store.